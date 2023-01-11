STURGIS — The state Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether the city of Sturgis acted legally when it refused to certify a petition calling for an election to determine which form of government the city should follow.
The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case Jan. 11. However, the city of Sturgis issued a statement that said City Attorney Mark Marshall was unable to attend due to personal reasons. As a result, Marshall asked the court to either consider the case based on existing legal briefs, or to grant a continuance for oral arguments.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen granted the motion for continuance. Oral arguments in the case will be scheduled for a later date to be determined.
The case is related to a petition of 900 signatures that Justin and Tammy Bohn, owners of Sturgis Guns, and Brenda Vasknetz, former Sturgis Rally and Events director, submitted to the city of Sturgis. The petition asked for an election to change the city’s form of government from its current city manager-led system, to an aldermanic form, without a city manager at the helm. Under a city manager form of government, the Sturgis City Council and mayor directs a hired city manager to perform and delegate duties related to running the city. Under the aldermanic form of government, those duties primarily fall to the elected mayor, with involvement from city council members.
The city of Sturgis has operated under a city manager form of government since 2007, when citizens voted for the change. Daniel Boone was the first Sturgis city manager. Daniel Ainslie, who currently is in the position, was hired in 2011.
When Bohn and Vasknetz submitted the petition to change Sturgis’ government back to an aldermanic form, City Finance Officer Fay Bueno, acting with the advice of City Attorney Mark Marshall, refused to certify the petition. In a prepared statement, posted to the city’s website Bueno said the question on the petition was not subject to referendum.
Kellen Willert, legal counsel for Bohns and Vasknetz from Bennett, Main, Gubbrud & Willert, said the finance officer did not have the authority to determine whether the petition was subject to referendum. Rather, Willert argued that Bueno’s role was to certify the signatures, which was not done.
After the city failed to hold an election, petitioners filed a lawsuit to force a vote of the people. On Oct. 6 former Judge Kevin Krull dismissed the case and refused to order the city to hold an election. Krull agreed with Marshall’s argument that the decision to remove a city manager is a political question that only the Sturgis City Council can decide by a majority vote of its members.
Willert appealed the case to the Supreme Court, asking the court to direct Bueno to certify at least 700 signatures on the petition, or the 15% needed to certify it for an election; direct Bueno to present the petition to the Sturgis City Council; and to direct the Council to schedule an election.
In addition to granting a continuance for oral arguments in the case, Jensen also granted Sturgis attorney Eric Davis, who is not affiliated with the case, permission to file an amicus brief. Davis, who is a resident of Sturgis, petitioned to file the brief as a concerned citizen. Davis’ position is that Bueno had a duty to certify the petition to the Sturgis City Council, in order to schedule an election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.