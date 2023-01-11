bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — The state Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether the city of Sturgis acted legally when it refused to certify a petition calling for an election to determine which form of government the city should follow.

The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case Jan. 11. However, the city of Sturgis issued a statement that said City Attorney Mark Marshall was unable to attend due to personal reasons. As a result, Marshall asked the court to either consider the case based on existing legal briefs, or to grant a continuance for oral arguments.

