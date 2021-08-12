Hideaway Hills lawsuit hearing removed from Supreme Court schedule

PIERRE — The civil lawsuit brought by Hideaway Hills homeowners has been removed from the schedule before the South Dakota Supreme Court.
Attorney John M. Fitzgerald had announced in late July that an appeal of a Fourth Circuit decision would be heard before the Supreme Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Pierre.
A representative at the Supreme Court Clerk’s Office on Wednesday said the court had removed the argument and they are asking for more information from both sides of the case.
A message left for Fitzgerald was not returned by news deadline.
Fitzgerald, on behalf of more than 100 Hideaway Hills homeowners, sued Meade County and former Meade County officials along with developers, engineers, builders, title companies, and real estate agents involved with the Hideaway Hills subdivision.
Homes in the subdivision, near Black Hawk, were physically damaged by an April 27, 2020, collapse of an abandon gypsum mine. Residents were evacuated for their safety, and the collapse rendered their residences unsafe and likely valueless.
In September of 2020, Fourth Circuit Presiding Judge Michael Day granted Meade County’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
At the time, the county’s law team, led by Rebecca Mann, of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP, cited chief among their reasons for dismissal the public duty rule which in essence states that a government entity (such as a state, county or municipality) cannot be held liable for the injuries of an individual resulting from a public officer’s or employee’s breach of a duty owed to the public as a whole as distinguished from a duty owed to the particular individual.
In their brief to the South Dakota Supreme Court, Mann again states that Fitzgerald’s amended complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted against Meade County defendants because the public duty rule bars the claims.
Fitzgerald argues that a lower court’s task is to determine first if it has jurisdiction over the subject matter and over the person. He says it must have jurisdiction before making a ruling on a party or putative party’s motion to dismiss.
“If the Court does not have jurisdiction it must dismiss the case, otherwise the order is void,” he wrote.
Fitzgerald contends that the county and developers must be held accountable for their actions.
