Hideaway Hills homeowners file federal lawsuit against Meade County

STURGIS — In a federal lawsuit filed Monday against Meade County, Hideaway Hills homeowners allege that the county placed them in significant risk because of decisions county officials made concerning the subdivision.
Court records allege that the decision to approve the subdivision by both the Meade County Planning Commission and the Meade County Commission placed the residents of Hideaway Hills at a significant risk of serious, immediate, and proximate harm.
Without the decisions to approve the subdivision, issue building permits and certificates of occupancy, the opportunity for harm would not have existed, the lawsuit alleges.
News of the lawsuit was a surprise to Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman, he said during a break in the county commission meeting Tuesday.
“I won’t comment on pending litigation,” Seaman said.
Minutes after that, Meade County Commission Assistant Jerry Derr explained to commissioners that the county’s law counsel had called to share the news that a federal lawsuit had been filed.
A sinkhole opened up and revealed an abandoned underground gypsum mine in 2020 along East Daisy Drive in the Hideaway Hills subdivision located in southwest Meade County along Interstate 90.
Results of the second phase of a geotechnical study in the Hideaway Hills subdivision show that 30 additional homes are located within an area of risk.
At least 30 people lost their homes initially when the ground collapsed and exposed the abandoned mine beneath the homes on April 27, 2020.
There are at least two lawsuits involving homeowners seeking compensation for the loss of their homes.
The lawsuit filed Monday is is being brought forward by John M. Fitzgerald of Rapid City. The other, by the Fox Rothschild law firm, seeks damages from the state of South Dakota for the reckless manner in which the mines were reclaimed before being sold to a developer.
When the area was reclaimed back when the state was working the site for the open pit mine in the 80s and 90s, it was only ever reclaimed for pasture use. The material they put in for reclamation was with the idea was that it was going to be grazing land, but they sold it to a developer who ended up putting houses on it.
Indications that the area was unstable came in the spring of 2006. According to court papers, a large part of East Daisy Drive collapsed into the underground mine. The developer’s engineer approached the commission with a request that the collapsed road be abandoned as they believed the situation could not be remedied.
Fitzgerald said East Daisy Drive was repaired by dumping more than 100 tons of concrete into the cavity.
And, after that, the county continued to issue building permits for homes.
“The 31 additional homes and their certificates of occupancy were issued after the commissioners were personally told of the Daisy Drive collapse and advised by an engineering firm to close the road. No environment was too dangerous to build on in the opinion of the commissioners,” Fitzgerald wrote.
He said the dangers to property and life were completely foreseeable and direct.
“With full knowledge that the subdivision’s land had been obliterated by a collapsing underground gypsum mine, unstable mine tailings from a prior surface mining operation reclaimed only as rangeland, and a toxic sewage lagoon, Meade County recklessly disregarded warnings,” Fitzgerald wrote.
Meade County has until Oct. 19 to respond to the latest filings. Meade County is represented by Chris Palmer and Rebecca Mann, of Gunderson Palmer Law Firm.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.