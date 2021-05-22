Hideaway Hills homeowners do have the right to sue state

BLACK HAWK — The state of South Dakota can be held accountable in the case of Black Hawk residents whose homes are being swallowed up by an abandon underground gypsum mine, a judge has ruled.
Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin Krull wrote in response to the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit that the plaintiffs in the case, Andrew Morse and John and Emily Clarke, are constitutionally permitted to bring such a claim against the state.
Morse and the Clarkes own homes that were physically damaged by the April 27, 2020, collapse in the Hideaway Hills subdivision near Black Hawk. It rendered their residences unsafe and likely valueless.
Lawyers for Morse and the Clarkes argued that the state owns, mined and failed to properly maintain the subsurface mine prior to the collapse, which resulted in the physical and financial destruction of their properties.
“The named Plaintiffs have demonstrated that their injuries likely will be redressed by a favorable decision – i.e., an award of damages, based on their constitutional right to individually bring an inverse condemnation case against the State,” Krull wrote in the May 14 decision.
Morse and the Clarkes, along with other Hideaway Hills homeowners, are seeking class-action status so all affected residents may be compensated for the loss of their homes, said attorney Kathleen Barrow of the Fox Rothschild law firm, who along with Terence Quinn of Rapid City’s The Quinn Law Firm, is representing the homeowners.
“South Dakota can’t have it both ways,” Barrow said. “You can’t make millions off mining and retain the ownership of the subsurface estate, but then say you’re not responsible for the damage caused to homes on the surface.”
Lawyers for the homeowners say the state of South Dakota needs to be held accountable for failing to safely close, remediate and maintain subsurface of mines owned and operated by the state.
The state’s legal team argued that sovereign immunity precludes the homeowners from filing a class-action suit for inverse condemnation.
“The issue of whether sovereign immunity bars a class action for inverse condemnation is held in abeyance pending the plaintiffs’ petition for class certification,” Krull wrote
A representative for Terra Larson, one of the lawyers representing the state in the case, contacted by phone Friday, said “we have no comment,” on the ruling.
Barrow of Fox Rothschild said that for generations, the state operated gypsum mines throughout the Black Hills and still owns the subsurface mineral rights. The lawsuit charges the state failed to properly remediate and maintain unstable land after the mining operation was shuttered in the early 1990s and the surface property was sold to developers who built the Hideaway Hills neighborhood. Homeowners were not informed of the hidden dangers to the land and their homes caused by the state’s mining activity and neglect, Barrow said.
“This is an important ruling for Hideaway Hills homeowners,” Barrow said. “We will now proceed with the class-certification process.”
The large sinkholes that opened in April 2020 forced some homeowners in Hideaway Hills to evacuate their homes. Houses in the neighborhood cannot be sold and property values have plummeted. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has said the state is not responsible for the destruction, even though a trust fund created with revenue generated from the mining operation is now valued at over $300 million.
