STURGIS — From sewing needles and shoe eyelets to alcohol bottles and tin cans, the excavation of Soap Suds Row near Sturgis has revealed a plethora of artifacts from a bygone era.

A professionally-led archaeological excavation, which began Saturday, Sept. 3, explored an area north of Highway 34 near the present-day Fort Meade campus which was once used by the laundresses for the old cavalry post.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.