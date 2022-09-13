STURGIS — From sewing needles and shoe eyelets to alcohol bottles and tin cans, the excavation of Soap Suds Row near Sturgis has revealed a plethora of artifacts from a bygone era.
A professionally-led archaeological excavation, which began Saturday, Sept. 3, explored an area north of Highway 34 near the present-day Fort Meade campus which was once used by the laundresses for the old cavalry post.
Linea Sundstrom, a private consultant in archaeology, led the project and was assisted by volunteers, usually 10 or more, throughout the excavation portion which concluded Sunday.
Temperatures throughout the week were in the 90s to near 100 degrees.
“These volunteers were just heroic. We started at 7 (a.m.) and tried to make it to noon. A lot of days we went until 2 (p.m.). They were pretty brave,” Sundstrom said.
Sundstrom and the crew focused mainly on two areas. One was an outhouse or privy, as Sundstrom called it. And the other, just a bit to the south of the privy, was thought to be the remains of a house.
The privy provided the most artifacts including a calcified substance thought to have been a byproduct of soap-making.
“It’s some kind of foamy stuff that has been thrown down in a straight line, so it’s something they didn’t want,” she said.
One of the volunteers called a friend who better understood soap-making to try to explain the substance found.
“They thought maybe it’s what you get when you cook the lye and fat. It forms glycerin and that foams up. And you don’t want that. We don’t know yet. We will have to analyze it,” Sundstrom said.
Other items found in the privy include square nails, a few wire nails, bottles and dishes.
When the privies filled up, they often became trash heaps, Sundstrom said.
The alcohol bottles found also may have been deposited there on purpose, she said.
“If you’re hitting the bottle on the sly, you would throw your bottle in there. We did pick one out of there that was a champagne bottle,” Sundstrom said.
As he brushed away dirt, volunteer Michael Fosha said that one of the bottles appeared to be a medicine bottle, but the other he believed to be a brandy bottle. Fosha is the Assistant State Archaeologist for South Dakota and adjunct instructor at Black Hills State University.
Sundstrom said one of the surprise finds was various pieces of shoes.
“There were some heels, leather and shoe nails. And there were lots of little eyelets that you lace your laces through,” she said.
Sundstrom surmised that maybe one of the laundresses’ husbands had cobbler skills, or maybe the laundresses were supposed to fix shoes too.
Sundstrom’s research showed that there was a row of 13 houses along Bear Butte Creek where the laundresses lived and worked. Many were wives of enlisted men, she said.
Soap Suds Row was a general term used at Western frontier forts where civilian laundresses worked to wash the soldiers’ uniforms.
Up until 1878, the U.S. Army hired laundresses, or washerwomen, who traveled with the soldiers in an official capacity and had free access to the Army doctors and surgeons. They were the only women the Army recognized and supported at the time.
Sundstrom believes the laundresses at Fort Meade continued on after 1878.
The group believed they would find tools of the trade such as needles and pins during the excavation, so one of the volunteers suggested running a magnet over the dirt being sifted.
“We’re picking up straight pins and needles which is of course what you would expect,” Sundstrom said. “It was exciting to find the needles and pins because that told me we were in the right area. Everything is exactly the right age. Almost everything dates between 1860 and 1910.”
The group set up an artifact lab in the pavilion at Lamphere Ranch Campground just down the road from the dig site. Archeologist Cher Burgess was overseeing the lab.
The items found at the excavation site will get an initial analysis, then Sundstrom will write a report about the estimated dates of artifacts.
“What we are looking for is who was living here and what they were doing,” Burgess said.
Burgess has a library of catalogues and other books that help her estimate the date of materials and where they originated. A beer bottle found at the site was thought to have been manufactured in Pittsburgh, Penn. sometime after 1860. She was able to identify it from the maker’s mark initials on the bottom of the bottle.
Once lightly cleaned and catalogued, the items will go to the state archeologist’s office in Rapid City. The land on which the dig was done is the property of the Meade School District, so by law, any artifacts found belong to the state of South Dakota, Sundstrom said.
The area which was explored sat untouched for more than 100 years. In an effort to preserve and protect the area, a group was formed called the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preservation Council.
The group has received grants from both the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission to fund research projects such as the excavation at the site.
