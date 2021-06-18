BELLE FOURCHE — The city of Belle Fourche held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to officially open the newly finished splash pad at Jones Park. The ceremony followed a nearly three-year process to fund and construct the project. A handful of community members and city staff joined in the fun to usher in the new attraction at the ceremony.
