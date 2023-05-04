LEAD — Lead City Commissioners Steve Stewart and Colin Greenfield officially passed the baton to Dustin Heupel and Rob Carr on Monday as they closed out their three-year terms.
Greenfield served for two terms on the commission and thanked his family, fellow commissioners, and the mayor, and residents for their support.
“We’ve had good discussion in order to reach hopefully the best decisions for the city,” he said.
Stewart, who served for one term before losing in his bid for re-election, also thanked his family, residents and the commission for their support. He pledged to remain informed and involved and play an active role in city government as a citizen.
“Just because I’m not on this side doesn’t mean I won’t be on that side,” he said.
Just before Monday’s regular meeting adjourned with the former commission, in order to swear in new commissioners, Lead Police Chief Robert Williams presented police commissioner Stewart with a patch.
“As a sign of respect and brotherhood to the police department, as we travel we trade chevrons,” Williams said. “I want to give Stu a chevron from the police department. Thank you for this last year of serving with me.”
New commissioners Carr and Heupel have been lifelong residents of Lead and will both serve three-year terms on the commission. After swearing them in for the positions, Mayor Ron Everett named committee assignments for the commission. Commissioner Kayla Klein will serve as commission president, Carr will serve as the finance and revenue commissioner, Klein will oversee Lead’s streets, Commissioner Roger Thomas will oversee public safety, and Heupel will serve as the buildings and public grounds commissioner.
