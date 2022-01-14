Hess donations spreading gratitude throughout Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Since retiring last year as a professor of psychology at Black Hills State University, Dr. James Hess has continued to serve the Spearfish community, not only as an entrepreneur, but also a philanthropist.
“I want to do something for Spearfish and the Northern Hills,” Hess said.
Originally born in Belle Fourche, Hess grew up in Oklahoma, but spent his summers with his grandparents back in the Black Hills, where he vowed to return to some day.
“When I finished graduate school I left and I was going to start a private practice, but I found out that law required that you be a state resident for a period of time – a year – before you could get licensed at that time,” he said. “One of my graduate advisers said, ‘well you’ve taught my classes a couple of times, so teach.’”
At the time, Black Hills State didn’t have a psychology program, so Hess had to look elsewhere for his teaching job while he waited out his residency requirement to open his practice in Spearfish. Hess was offered a position at Northern University in Aberdeen, which he intended to last only as long as he needed.
“I told them I’d stay a year and then I was moving to Spearfish to start my practice,” Hess said. “Four years later I’m still in Aberdeen and I said, ‘that’s it, I am going to Spearfish.’ So I came to Spearfish.”
While teaching in Aberdeen, Hess received his doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. In 1981, Hess moved his practice to Spearfish, fulfilling his life-long ambition of living in the town he loved so much.
Within two years, Hess was contacted by BHSU to offer a psychology course, but he ended up bringing much more to the university.
“We worked it out, and I was able to still do my practice work but still start teaching and first thing I knew 38 years went by,” he said.
In his nearly 40 years with BHSU, Hess grew the psychology department from literally a one-man show into a six-professor strong branch, offering several degrees in the field.
“Jim was solely responsible for getting the psychology major approved through the Board of Regents, and after that he was instrumental in growing the faculty from just himself … to four faculty within 10 years,” said Dr. Laurie Nichols, president of BHSU during a luncheon at the Joy Center honoring Hess’s retirement.
During his time as a professor, Hess spearheaded several initiatives, which enhanced the department’s curriculum including an internship program and the nitration of undergraduate research into the program.
“(That’s) something that we really see as kind of a gold star for our academic programs today,” Nichols said.
Another major contribution Hess made to the university was the “Make a Difference Initiative,” where he pledged $1 million in scholarship money to the psychology department.
“It’s called the ‘Make a Difference Initiative,’ and what it does is, it’s not just giving money to students to go to school, they have to do a project that makes a difference in the community.”
The scholarship is offered to BHSU students of psychology who commit to service projects in Lawrence, Meade, or Butte counties.
“I didn’t want the scholarship money to go to Rapid, everything seems to support Rapid City and I wanted to make sure I was supporting the Northern Hills,” Hess said.
When he stared giving money this year, Hess said he specifically wanted to continue supporting the Northern Hills, by choosing organizations in and around Spearfish.
Earlier this month, Hess donated $40,000 to the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, which he said has held a special place for his family for generations.
“From the time my daughter was a little girl, we built a house right above the fish hatchery essentially in Mountain Plains, I could walk down a trail by my house and get to the fish hatchery,” he explained. “My two grandsons, as little boys, would go to the fish hatchery all the time. Now they’re not little boys anymore, they’re 21 and the other one, on Saturday will turn 18, but when they come home from Denver they always want to go to the fish hatchery even today.”
On Thursday, Hess donated $15,000 to the Spearfish Senior Center.
“It might have had a little to do with the fact that I’m getting to be a senior,” Hess said with a laugh. “I’m trying to hold back a little, it crept up on me before I realized I think. One day it seemed like I was one of the new junior faculty at BH and the next thing you knew I was the senior faculty member.”
Although he’s retired from teaching, Hess is still very active with his high end consignment store, Uniquities, which he partnered with several other BHSU faculty to open in the old Roma’s restaurant building in 2019.
“I get a lot of college students who’d want to buy, for their apartment or maybe they were newly married, some good furniture, but they didn’t really have the money to go to a big furniture store,” he explained. “And then I knew a lot of older people that were downsizing who were, ‘what do I do with this stuff, my family’s all over the country and I don’t know what to do.’”
Hess said he plans to continue to support local organizations and causes in the Northern Hills for as long as he’s able.
“I feel very blessed to spend much of my adult life in the Northern Hills, it’s been very good to me and I want to give back,” he said. “Just like the Make a Difference Initiative, I want to make a difference to the people in our community.”
