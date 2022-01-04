Hess donates $40K to fish hatchery

SPEARFISH — Dr. James Hess, retired BHSU professor and local business owner, donated $40,000 to the Booth Society, the nonprofit friends group of the D. C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives in Spearfish. The funds will be used towards the exhibit renovation of the Von Bayer Fisheries Museum located on the hatchery grounds. Pictured from left are Brett Ewald, board member; Karen Holzer, executive director of the Booth Society; Howard Bernstein, board member; Dr. James Hess; Steve Shuck, board member; April Gregory, D.C. Booth staff; and Raeann Mettler, Booth Society board president.
