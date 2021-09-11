DEADWOOD — Christopher Dukes, a retired detective of the New York Police Department, will be enjoying the organized chaos of a golf scramble with the beauty of the Black Hills as a backdrop 20 years after responding to the seemingly insurmountable chaos and horrors of 9/11.
Dukes is in town as part of a 9/11 event orchestrated by Sacred Mountain Retreat Center.
“We’re bringing eight Ground Zero guys in – four police officers and four firefighters that were there on 9/11, for our third annual Healing Heroes Golf Tournament,” said Jerrid Geving, president of Sacred Mountain Retreat Center.
Dukes said he was never a big “Manhattan guy.”
“I worked in the Bronx my whole career. I was on about seven years when (9/11) happened. I had been to the World Trade Center, maybe five times in my life, once as a tourist and a few times as a police officer,” Dukes said.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Dukes woke up to a telephone call saying he’d better turn his TV on.
“Like everybody else, every single channel had the World Trade Center on and while I was watching it that morning, they had already struck the first building and I’m watching and the second building was struck,” Dukes said. “And I was standing there in awe, you know? I had no idea … while I was watching, I saw the second building collapse and like everybody else, I was just stunned.”
Dukes called one of the guys he worked and car-pooled with at the time and they all agreed.
“We have to get to work. We have to get down there,” he said. “So we drove down to the Bronx. On the New York State throughway, as we were driving down, every bridge was closed. We had to actually show our IDs and badges to get across the Hudson River. When we started getting closer and closer to the city, it was all fire trucks and ambulances and we were trying to pass them so we could get to our offices to our police cars.”
The officers went to Randalls Island first.
“What scared me most – I had never been scared like this before – was military aircraft on Randalls Island,” Dukes said. “I saw Blackhawk helicopters. I saw armed military. And then we saw F-16s flying over the city, which I had never seen before, up until that point.”
The officers were ferried to Governors Island to catalog bodies.
“They expected a lot more bodies to be showing up and if you had seen it, it was just such a mess, it wasn’t like they were finding bodies,” Dukes said, adding he preferred to omit the details. “Nobody knew what to do. This was an unprecedented thing, so they didn’t know what to do with us.”
The officers were then moved to a hospital in New Jersey to interview people getting off the ferries.
“They called it Dunkirk. Because all the boats and private boats were ferrying people across the harbor, getting out of Manhattan, because there was no other way to get out,” Dukes said. “The next day, we came into work and our boss said, ‘We’re goin’ down.’”
Traveling down Church Street, they walked in on the scene.
“It was just getting dark and they had lights on everywhere and I just remember – surreal doesn’t really cover it,” Dukes recalled. “Just to see these buildings that I had stood on the top of, like three or four times in my life, destroyed, just things everywhere, people like ants, crawling all over, trying to get people out and fires and smoke that I had never seen anything like and I hope to never see anything like it again. I was scared. I had never been scared. You have a sense of safety in this country. We always have. I had always thought whatever it was, we could work it out. I doubted it when I walked down there and saw this mess, what had happened to these two buildings.”
Dukes said it was absolutely unbelievable.
“We all just stood there and stared at it. It was an insurmountable task in front of us,” he said. “I had been a police officer, at that time, for seven years, and I had never really been scared and, really, I’m not a hero. I’m not saying I am. I had never been frightened like that. Frightened for our country and our people. Everything. It was a fracture in our system.”
Dukes, who has not spoken about 9/11 for many years, said he didn’t even know where to go from there in explaining.
“From there, we spent days digging, with the fire department, with the volunteers, the iron workers,” Dukes said. “For the next month or so, we were down there, either digging or doing security, or various different tasks, directing traffic.”
Dukes reiterated the fright he experienced.
“I was scared,” he said. “It was the first time I was actually really scared … they were doing patrols over the city. That terrified me. You would never hear them. I heard them over airports, but never over New York City. Your sense of safety was just fractured, smashed. Everything changed for me then.”
In light of his experienced and the current state of world affairs, Dukes said he is “absolutely disgusted.”
“The people that were responsible for it, he just handing the whole country over to them,” Dukes said. “Post 9/11, I’ve had friends who went to war over there, because of 9/11, because of patriotism, because of love of their country … I hate to say that it was all for nothing, but it seems to be. That’s how I feel about what’s going on today. Everything that they did and everything that we did. Again, I’m not patting myself on the back, I’m not a hero, I’m just a guy doing a job and so were a lot of us, but it just seems like, why did we even bother?”
Dukes clarified who the real heroes were that day.
“I believe the heroes that were there that day are the ones that didn’t make it home,” he said. “The guys that ran into those buildings before they fell down and they knew what they were getting into, but they went in anyway. All the firemen and the cops … those people should be remembered. They really should. Those are the real heroes. Not the people that made it out … stuff like that just breaks my heart.”
Dukes said he feels betrayed by the government regarding the lasting effects that have plagued first responders over the past two decades.
“When all the smoke was going up and everybody knew it was asbestos, they were telling us that the air was safe,” he said. “I feel extremely betrayed by our government on that account, also. We all knew it was dirty air and they were telling us that it wasn’t. Swearing to us that it wasn’t to get us down there. A lot of people died because of that awful decision. A lot of close friends of mine have passed away. I know 15 or so guys that have passed away since 9/11, due to these crazy cancers that you really shouldn’t be getting, living in the suburbs like we did.”
Comparing the world the day before Sept. 11, 2001 to today, Dukes said some things are definitely different, but others haven’t changed.
“People always say, ‘We’ll never forget. We’ll never forget.’ They forgot,” Dukes said. “People loved cops. They loved firemen. The firemen were never really hated the way police were. We were hated the day before 9/11. and I saw so many people come out and they were holding signs and thanking us and buying us food, patting us on the back and saying, ‘Great job. We love you. Our heroes, our heroes.’ It took a little while, but we’re back to being hated. What they’re doing to police now is part of the reason I retired and it’s absolutely disgusting. I believe that we’ve slid further back than we were before 9/11.”
Following today’s 32-team golf tournament at Boulder Canyon Golf Course and the evening meal, Dukes and other Ground Zero first responders will speak regarding their experiences. The event is open to the public.
