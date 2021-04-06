Herrmann bows out of race for Ward 2

SPEARFISH — Incumbent councilmember Rob Herrmann will no longer be seeking re-election for Ward 2 during the April 13 joint Spearfish City Council/School Board ballot.
By state law, Herrmann’s name will still appear on the ballot, but he told the Pioneer on Friday that he would decline the office if he were to win the race.
“I just took a look at my efficacy and how I could best serve the city of Spearfish and I believe that it was to move back into a private capacity and work with non-profits and continue to advocate for the things that I believe are important to us as a community,” he said.
Herrmann said he would attend the candidate forum presented by the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce this evening at 6 p.m., taking place at the High Plains Western Heritage Center, to evaluate which of the two remaining candidates he would want to support. Herrmann served one term.
