Hermosa man sentenced in grand theft case

Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — A Hermosa man guilty of grand theft was sentenced Aug. 2 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — A Hermosa man guilty of grand theft was sentenced Aug. 2 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Dakota Jonathon Hunsaker, 30, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 20, 2021 and charged with grand theft value more than $5,000, but less and $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Information filed in the case by Lawrence County Deputy States Attorney Brenda Harvey indicates that Hunsaker was previously convicted of felony grand theft April 20, 2020 in Pennington County. This enhances the principal felony in this case to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
On June 7, Hunsaker pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of grand theft, value more than $2,500, but less than $5,000, and was sentenced Aug. 2 to three years in prison.
The execution of the sentence was suspended and Hunsaker was placed on two years’ probation and ordered to serve 15 days in jail by April 1, 2023.
Hunsaker was also ordered to reimburse Lawrence County for court-appointed attorney fees in the amount of $2,471, pay court costs of $140, and fined $50.
The crime occurred during November 2020 in Lawrence County against a male victim and involved construction theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.