Hermosa man pleads not guilty to grand theft

DEADWOOD — A Hermosa man accused of grand theft pleaded not guilty to the charge against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Dakota Hunsaker, 29, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 20, 2021 and charged with grand theft value more than $5,000, but less and $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Information filed in the case by Lawrence County Deputy States Attorney Brenda Harvey indicates that Hunsaker was previously convicted of felony grand theft April 20, 2020 in Pennington County. This enhances the principal felony in this case to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
The crime is alleged to have occurred during Nov. 2020 in Lawrence County against a male victim and the case involves construction theft.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Thursday Hunsaker is free on $2,500 bail. Hunsaker is due back in court Feb. 15 for a motions hearing.
