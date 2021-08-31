HEREFORD — Five-year-old Abby Duprel had some first-day-of-school jitters Sunday night.
The Hereford School kindergartener wasn’t worried about what she was going to wear Monday morning or the rigors of the curriculum. She was worried about what time she would have to wake up in the morning to help grandpa saddle his horse, Roany, so that she could ride him to school.
Abby’s mom, Marissa, said the family had been talking about the horseback ride to school for the past month.
“She was concerned about how early she was gonna have to get up,” Marissa Duprel said.
Abby awoke at 5:45 a.m. Monday ready to take on the adventure, her mom said.
“I was kinda nervous. Roany kinda ran,” she said as she went up and down on the teeter-totter in the school yard.
Students from the Hereford School, about 45 miles east of Sturgis in south central Meade County, have carried on the tradition of riding horseback to school on the first day for decades.
First-year teacher Becca Smith, who will teach the kindergarten through fourth-grade students at Hereford this year, said she finds the tradition fantastic.
“It’s something that doesn’t happen that often anymore,” she said. “Farming and ranching is such a big part of our community. It’s nice to hold on to that tradition.”
Shelane Graham grew up riding her horse to the Hereford School. Her children also participated in the first-day-of-school horse riding tradition.
She agreed with Smith saying that the horseback ride is a reflection of the agricultural way of life in remote Meade County.
“Riding horse is part of that way of life,” she said. “It also represents the importance of community and how important it is that we keep our rural schools open as this little Hereford school is the hub of our community.”
Graham said she loves seeing families ride together
“Today we had moms and dads, and grandmas and grandpas all riding to school with their kids. It’s just been a warm fuzzy kind of day,” she said.
About 20 people rode on horseback to school Monday. Several brought horse trailers to take the horses back to the ranch once the kids went into the building to start class.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.