Her Vote Her Voice

After 70 years of marching, campaigning and working hard to gain equal rights, the women of the United States celebrated a milestone victory in 1920, when they earned the right to vote and hold public office with the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
Within the Black Hills Pioneer coverage area there are a multitude of great women, who work every day to make their communities a better place. Knowing this, we decided to mark this special centennial with a series that celebrates women in our communities.
The hardest part about this project was selecting the women to profile, as the quality of nominations we received was superb. This led us to draw the conclusion that our Northern Hills area is filled with so many great women, that we can’t possibly write about them all. We think that’s pretty amazing, actually.
Over the next week we will highlight five women — one from each of our major coverage cities — who are not typically in the news. These women work quietly, behind the scenes, and they usually avoid the camera when they’re doing their good work. These women are humble. When we called to set up interviews, none of them understood why we were approaching them to do a story, because they are only doing “the next right thing.”
This is the sixth in a six-part series.
STURGIS — When it comes to holding elected officials accountable to the people, Bernie Usera is a force to be reckoned with.
Born in Valentine, Neb., and raised in Mission, S.D., Usera grew up with a strong obligation to service in her small community. Serving neighbors, her church, and the community has always been part of her life, and she takes the responsibility seriously. Now, as a longtime resident of Sturgis, Usera continues her civic duty. She served for two terms on the city council and has been a strong and loud voice for the people before local, state and national governmental entities. When it comes to working to get candidates elected to office, she has a 100% success rate.
“She’s a community advocate par excellence,” a friend wrote when nominating Usera for the Statewide Honor Wall in Pierre.
“The city council needs to be looking out for the whole community, not just special interest groups,” Usera said. “If you are there for your own benefit, that’s not the place for you to be. You are there for the benefit of all the citizens in your community. You need to help everybody if that’s possible. It is the same way in the state legislature or any governmental agency. I’m very grateful that city councils, city commissioners, and school board members do not have to place an “R,” “D” or “I” after their names when they’re running for election. Whereas, in the state legislature and in the U.S. Congress, that “R” and “D” makes me wonder “are they working for the benefit of all of us, or are they working for the benefit of the party?’”
The youngest of eight children, and born to a first-generation Polish immigrant, Usera was the first woman in her family to serve in public office, having been elected in 2004. She served two terms, during a time when the city of Sturgis was undergoing some major changes. During her tenure, the city of Sturgis shifted from a mayor and council form of government, to a city manager structure. Additionally, that time period was when city officials were in the earliest stages of searching for ways to make the Rally more profitable for the city.
“Today we see where the council has come forward and really pushed for the city to be making money from the Rally to help with the city expenses, but also to have extra money to do extra things for the citizens of the city,” she said.
During her time in office, Usera was also a strong advocate for city employees. She successfully changed city council meeting times, in order to allow employees who were required to be at the meetings to have an easier schedule. She also promoted and supported changing the council terms from two years to three years, to allow for more continuity and experience in local governing and to be involved in the completion of proposed solutions to issues requiring studies and time for viable resolution.
“Two years goes by too fast and you feel like you needed just a little more time to get the job done right,” she said.
As only one of two women on a council of eight, Usera said she always felt like her ideas were equally considered. However, she sometimes felt that she was questioned more often than her male colleagues.
“For the most part, we were listened to, but we were also asked a lot more questions,” Usera said. “But as soon as we brought up questions, it was almost like ‘well, here we go again.’”
After her service on the council was over, Usera did not simply fade into the shadows to watch government unfold. She has been a consistent voice for the people at city and county commission meetings and state legislative cracker barrels that she can attend. She makes sure to have our Congressional delegation on speed dial to address current issues. Getting involved and making her voice heard, she said, is the only way to make sure the people’s work gets done.
“I like my paved roads,” she said. “I like my sidewalks being fixed. You have to go to the sources to say “hey, we need X, Y, and Z, and therefore we need it. Please consider this and do it for us.”
“At the cracker barrels I’m not afraid to ask questions,” she continued. “But I also make sure that I am prepared. When our state legislators are sitting there in front of us they have a responsibility to be transparent with us. I feel good about the things that I have brought to their attention, whether it’s one on one with a city council person, or the mayor, the city manager, or our state legislators.”
In addition to being a voice in the crowd that holds elected officials’ feet to the fire, Usera has also been instrumental in getting local officials elected. When it comes to working behind the scenes during an election, Usera said she has a 100% success rate in getting her candidates elected.
“It’s troubling to me when people say, ‘I just don’t vote.’ I have gotten where you cannot change their mind and so you just move on. I appreciate those that do get out there, express their opinion, and vote. I go ‘wow, if there’s some way I can help those who are running for office, I will do that,” she said.
