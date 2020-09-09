Her Vote Her Voice

EDITOR’S NOTE: After 70 years of marching, campaigning and working hard to gain equal rights, the women of the United States celebrated a milestone victory in 1920, when they earned the right to vote and hold public office with the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
Within the Black Hills Pioneer coverage area there are a multitude of great women, who work every day to make their communities a better place. Knowing this, we decided to mark this special centennial with a series that celebrates women in our communities.
The hardest part about this project was selecting the women to profile, as the quality of nominations we received was superb. This led us to draw the conclusion that our Northern Hills area is filled with so many great women, that we can’t possibly write about them all. We think that’s pretty amazing, actually.
Over the next week we will highlight five women — one from each of our major coverage cities — who are not typically in the news. These women work quietly, behind the scenes, and they usually avoid the camera when they’re doing their good work. These women are humble. When we called to set up interviews, none of them understood why we were approaching them to do a story, because they are only doing “the next right thing.”
This is the third in a six-part series.
LEAD — The word “can’t” is not in Sam Burleson’s vocabulary.
Whether she’s making controversial calls on the soccer field or wrestling mat as a coach or referee, or sitting in a room full of education professionals advocating for her children to receive the same level of education as their peers, it seems that Burleson can do anything she sets her mind to.
Burleson wears many hats, but the most important is working with her husband, Jarred, to parent 14-year-old Johnathan and 10-year-old Joshua. She is also the president of the Lead-Deadwood Soccer Association, a certified soccer coach and referee, the treasurer and secretary for the wrestling club, a staunch advocate and fundraiser for the Lead-Deadwood Boys & Girls Club, and she serves on the 76’ers Swim Team board.
All of this she does, while working full time at Deadwood Eye Care, homeschooling her youngest son, and conducting necessary research and continuing education to be the best advocate she can be for her children. Advocacy is her most important job, since Johnathan is profoundly deaf, and Joshua is autistic. She holds an associate’s degree in elementary and special education from Black Hills State University, where she also started the Talking Hands organization to promote American Sign Language for everyone, and she has extensive knowledge about disabled children’s rights.
Burleson jokes that she suspects when she calls the school, some officials may look at the caller ID with a sense of exasperation, because of her high level of involvement in their education.
“However, I feel that they respect the fact that I am that parent,” she said about her work with the school district to advocate for her profoundly deaf son, Johnathan, who thrives at Lead-Deadwood Middle School. “At the end of the day, we are a team and the focus is not who is going to win the battle, the focus is on the kid.”
Her advocacy for Johnathan has lead to him successfully navigating the regular challenges of middle school and being included in all of the classes and activities as his classmates — even playing the drums in the band. It’s because of her oldest son, Johnathan, that Burleson is involved with the Deadwood swim team, soccer and wrestling. She followed her son’s interests, even getting on the wrestling mat to communicate with him through sign language during his bouts.
“Johnathan would wrestle deaf,” she said. “So I would be his wrestling coach and I would go on the mat and I would sign. When Johnathan first started wrestling I was one of the few women coaches.”
Her advocacy for Johnathan started from the time he was a toddler. By the time he reached kindergarten, she had become more determined than ever to be his strongest voice.
“We held him back in kindergarten and we were told to be prepared to get him ready for a GED, because kids with disabilities automatically get GED’s,” she said. “That frustrated me as a parent. At that point I decided I needed to educate myself because I did not want my child or children to ever miss out on life because of something that could have been more in my control.”
For 10-year-old Joshua, Burleson’s advocacy is taken in a different direction. Her youngest son, though extremely intelligent, suffers from autism.
“He’s high functioning autism, so he’s very capable to function in society,” she said. “Our biggest thing is learning skills. All kids are fight or flight. Their frontal lobes are not developed. However, kids who have autism, their senses are very heightened. So that’s why there are situations where when they get over stimulated they will fight or run away.”
Because of Joshua’s condition, the Burlesons decided to teach him at home, where they can focus on presenting academics at his level of high intelligence, while teaching him life skills and ways to calm himself when he is stimulated. “For us to give him the skills to be successful and to be a functional part of our society, that is why we chose to homeschool,” she said.
Joshua is also highly active in wrestling and soccer — and Burleson loves to have a front row seat to this part of his development.
But her involvement as a coach and a referee in wrestling and soccer has not been without some challenges, as many still see the sports as largely male-dominated. But they’re challenges that Burleson, who played football throughout her high school career and can go toe to toe with males on any kind of sports field, takes in stride.
“Most of the other refs are males,” she said. “The comment that is often said is that females are not hard enough to be referees. They cannot handle the negativity of the parents. So, a lot of adult females do not ref. When I have my referee hat on, I do not think about my calls until after the game. I make the call and it stands. If a parent has a problem we will discuss and talk about it.
“I always invite parents to become certified,” she continued, emphasizing the need for more volunteers for youth sports. “A lot of it is the fathers who are the ones yelling. But I study. I work hard, and I would be more than happy to mentor them so they can get their certification if they feel they can do a better job than me. That’s kind of my attitude. If you feel you can do better than me, come on! Let’s be a team and let’s get you certified.”
That’s the way Burleson was raised. Having graduated in a class of 19 in Hannah, Wyo., it never occurred to her that she couldn’t do something, and her parents encouraged her to do everything she wanted to do. “I was a tomboy growing up,” she said. “I never thought that males were better than me or more superior to me. I was not raised that way. This is a huge part of who I am. I have always had the support from my parents to be who I am and to make sure I stand up for what I believe in. That is at the core of my morals and values.”
