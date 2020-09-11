Her Vote Her Voice

EDITOR’S NOTE: After 70 years of marching, campaigning and working hard to gain equal rights, the women of the United States celebrated a milestone victory in 1920, when they earned the right to vote and hold public office with the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
Within the Black Hills Pioneer coverage area there are a multitude of great women, who work every day to make their communities a better place. Knowing this, we decided to mark this special centennial with a series that celebrates women in our communities.
The hardest part about this project was selecting the women to profile, as the quality of nominations we received was superb. This led us to draw the conclusion that our Northern Hills area is filled with so many great women, that we can’t possibly write about them all. We think that’s pretty amazing, actually.
Over the next week we will highlight five women — one from each of our major coverage cities — who are not typically in the news. These women work quietly, behind the scenes, and they usually avoid the camera when they’re doing their good work. These women are humble. When we called to set up interviews, none of them understood why we were approaching them to do a story, because they are only doing “the next right thing.”
This is the fifth in a six-part series.
BELLE FOURCHE — When Deb Elliott was a little girl, her mother told her that if she wanted clothes for her Barbie dolls, she would have to make them herself.
It was one of the first problems Elliott had to work to solve, and it was her first thriving business. In fourth grade, Elliott made $30 selling Barbie doll clothes at Christmas time. She learned to stand strong, get involved to solve problems, and to make a difference by using her talents.
Today she owns Life Light Creative, a successful Web design and hosting business, she is a staunch advocate for the Belle Fourche business community, and she spends her afternoons coaching seventh-grade volleyball at Belle Fourche Middle School.
“Somebody’s gotta do it,” she said of the two stints she served on the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce. During her service, Elliott helped establish the Leadership Belle Fourche program, for residents to learn about the inner workings of local and state government, the local economy, and leadership skills with the end goal of serving the community in some capacity.
“I don’t like to sit on the sidelines and complain. I’m just not a very good barstool quarterback. If there’s something that needs to be done, let’s get it done. Let’s figure out what we need to do and get it done.”
It’s a lesson that goes back to her roots, when in her childhood she watched her mother set the same example. “She always made sure that everybody had what they needed, and she stressed the importance of if there is a problem, you have a responsibility to help fix it.”
A born problem solver, Elliott began her career with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Colorado State University, and an immediate job working for Boeing Commercial Airline Group in Everett, Washington. Immediately upon entering the workforce, she learned that even in the mid-1990s women sometimes had to fight for their right to be heard.
“Boeing, even at that time, was still a good ‘ol boy company,” she said. “I quickly found out that you had to choose your battles.”
As a payloads engineer in charge of galley systems, she had to ensure the compliance and installation of the systems into the 747, 767 and 777 aircraft, and sign off on paperwork that would be filed with the Federal Aviation Administration. If she made a mistake, and the plane crashed as a result of that, she and her work could be held liable for the crash.
“I took that responsibility very seriously,” she said. “A counterpart from Boeing who worked in the London office … was mad because I wouldn’t sign off on something because it wasn’t complete. Deadlines were tight and he told my manager that if they would just take the women off the project, things would go fine.”
A strong minded woman who refused to be held down in a “man’s world,” Elliott soon left Boeing to pursue her master’s degree, and later started her own web design business. Today she has clients all over the contiguous United States and Hawaii.
It’s that strength of mind and heart, along with a genuine heart for service that Elliott brings with her into the middle school gym when she’s coaching seventh grade volleyball. In her second year of coaching, Elliott said she was very happy to see that every one of her players from last year came back to the sport.
“I think a lot of sports teach life lessons,” Elliott said. “Volleyball is a very good example of that because it’s a sport where it can’t be just one person on the court, carrying the whole team. In order to have great success at volleyball you have to understand how to play as a team. That’s one of the reasons I like it so much.”
When she’s coaching the girls, Elliott said it is important to her to serve as a good example. Especially in their earliest years of sports, it’s important to teach the right values.
“I always tell them there are three rules. Have fun, play hard and be a good sport,” she said. “And if we win, that’s icing on the cake. But that is not the goal. I just try really hard to make sure that I am positive with them and they know I care. It’s a John Maxwell quote, ‘People don’t care what you know until they know that you care.’ So, I try to make sure they know that yes, there are rules obviously that they have to abide by while they’re at practice. But at the same time, if something’s up and they need help, I’m a safe space.”
Overall, Elliott’s everyday service to the Belle Fourche community seems to draw parallels to the women who served and fought for the right to vote in the early 1900s. Change doesn’t just happen, she said. It comes from action.
“You need to vote,” Elliott said. “People need to vote. You get the level of governance that you vote for. So who you vote into office is very important.”
