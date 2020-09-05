Her Vote Her Voice celebrates centennial of 19th Amendment

EDITOR’S NOTE: After 70 years of marching, campaigning and working hard to gain equal rights, the women of the United States celebrated a milestone victory in 1920, when they earned the right to vote and hold public office with the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
Within the Black Hills Pioneer coverage area there are a multitude of great women, who work every day to make their communities a better place. Knowing this, we decided to mark this special centennial with a series that celebrates women in our communities.
The hardest part about this project was selecting the women to profile, as the quality of nominations we received was superb. This led us to draw the conclusion that our Northern Hills area is filled with so many great women, that we can’t possibly write about them all. We think that’s pretty amazing, actually.
Over the next week we will highlight five women — one from each of our major coverage cities — who are not typically in the news. These women work quietly, behind the scenes, and they usually avoid the camera when they’re doing their good work. These women are humble. When we called to set up interviews, none of them understood why we were approaching them to do a story, because they are only doing “the next right thing.”
This is the first in a six-part series.
SPEARFISH — A movement to celebrate women’s contributions in history, and to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, is well underway in South Dakota with “Her Vote Her Voice” activities throughout the state.
On Aug. 18, 1920 36 states ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and on Aug. 26, 1920 Congress adopted the amendment, which gave women the right to vote and hold public office. The victory for women was the result of an almost century-long battle that had begun nationally in 1850. In South Dakota, women had been fighting for their rights at the polls since 1868, and voters approved women’s suffrage in November of 1918.
In December, with an effort to celebrate the upcoming 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote, Gov. Kristi Noem created the Her Vote Her Voice delegation. The group of 13 individuals is working with more than 200 volunteers from across the state on various events to be held this year that will celebrate women’s suffrage. Additionally, the delegation is working to collect stories and artifacts from women who have worked through the years to make South Dakota a great place to live. From 1920, all the way through the next century, Her Vote Her Voice is diligently working to catalog stories of strong women, ensuring that they are not forgotten in history.
“This isn’t just a history lesson, although that is a piece of it,” said Tracy Saathoff, co-chair for the Her Vote Her Voice delegation. “It’s about reminding people that this is a bigger movement that they can enjoy and contribute to and really get involved in. If we don’t preserve the stories of the women who came before us, then we’re going to forget all of the struggles it took to get our voice and we take for granted the privileges like being able to own our own home, or being financially independent, or being able to contribute to ways that we can change the communities around us. It is really important.”
In order to achieve the goal of cataloging as many stories of great women as possible, Saathoff said the Her Vote Her Voice movement is also working to raise $1 million — funds that will assist with the preservation effort.
“We have found in our experience that the museums and historical archives don’t have a lot of the stories of women because they weren’t cataloged,” she said. “They weren’t preserved. We don’t want that to happen. We’re taking action now to preserve those stories and to catalog what has happened in the last 100-plus years, and to set the stage to remind people that every single day they’re creating change and history for the next 100.”
Patricia Miller, delegation chair for Her Vote Her Voice and a member of the State Historical Society, said the group is working with the historical society, and the historical society foundation to document oral histories, artifacts, and other important pieces that help tell the story of women’s contributions through the century.
“We have put a call out for artifacts of letters, pins and different items that people may have in their attics or basements from the suffrage movement,” she said. “Many of us can look back at our grandmothers and great grandmothers and realize that they did not have the right to vote. It’s sort of mind boggling when we think about those things.”
“The stories aren’t just about the 1800s or the early 1900s,” Saathoff said. “It’s right now. It’s the 1970s. It’s the 1990s and it’s the 2000s.”
Though the delegation was formed last December, Miller said the group did not escape the delay that COVID-19 caused when it shut everything down last March. That set the effort back a bit, but the determined group took a cue from their celebrated ancestors, who suffered through the Spanish flu pandemic, but forged ahead in their efforts.
“It’s been a really interesting year with the pandemic,” Saathoff said. “The suffragists themselves, 100 years ago, went through a lot of struggles and ups and downs. The fight for suffrage in the United States went on for over 70 years before we actually earned the right to vote. Even just a few years before they earned the vote in 1920, they had to battle against the Spanish Flu. So we are not unlike what the suffragists have gone through.”
One of the group’s notable achievements was the successful nomination of Mamie Shields Pyle, a women’s suffrage leader in South Dakota, to the South Dakota Hall of Fame. The group is also hosting various virtual events, and has started a podcast, entitled “How Radical,” that highlights some of the state’s influential female leaders.
For more information about Her Vote Her Voice events, to nominate a woman who should be recognized, or to listen to the podcast, visit https://www.hervotehervoice.org/.
