Her soul is fed with needle & thread

BELLE FOURCHE –– Armed with passion and decades of sewing experience, Roseanna Koistinen has expanded Rose Boutique at its new Belle Fourche location, offering an array of products and custom services.
“We just love it over here,” Koistinen said.
Sandwiched between Black Hills Vision Care and Duke Boston’s State Farm Insurance office, the Rose Boutique is now located at 1828 Fifth Ave.
Rose Boutique offers a wide range of products to Belle Fourche and surrounding communities – cotton and knit fabric, yarn, clothing, blankets, furniture, vintage items, bath and kitchen supplies, essential oils, decor, and more. Koistinen also offers special and custom orders for fabrics, seamstress projects, and more.
“We make all the clothes that’s here, from adult to infant (sizes),” she said, adding that the boutique has a varied range of baby supplies from swaddlers to clothing and blankets to pacifier clips.
Koistinen, who graduated from high school in Sturgis in 1979, moved to Hayti on the far eastern side of the state near Watertown. There she settled down, got married, and lived in the area for 36 years.
There, in 1996, Koistinen opened up Rose Boutique.
“I started it out on Etsy and went from there,” she said.
Etsy is an American e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies.
Before opening up her business, Koistinen had long been a prolific seamstress.
“My grandma and my mom taught me how to sew,” she said, adding that when she had children at home, she sewed all their clothing.
Before long, and as word of her skillset spread, Koistinen said she had people making requests for specific fabrics and custom works. So, on top of sewing work, she began selling fabrics at Rose Boutique.
Initially, Koistinen said she ran her sewing and fabric business out of an enclosed trailer. But she soon grew out of the restrictive space.
“It brought me here,” Koistinen said.
After a number of years ranching cattle on the eastern side of the state, Koistinen said her husband needed to slow down physically, and decided to move to the Belle Fourche area, where three of the couple’s grown children live within the general vicinity. In total, the couple share seven children and 28 grandchildren, with another on the way.
While she and her daughters operate Rose Boutique, Koistinen’s husband and son run a construction company - Firefly Builders Inc., in Belle Fourche.
Moving back to the area has been a blessing, Koistinen said.
“We love it,” she said.
In November 2020, Koistinen opened her Belle Fourche shop to the east of its new location in the space that was formerly Ski’s Pizzeria. After six months there, the shop outgrew the space. So, on May 1, Koistinen and her growing list of local vendors who sell their wares at the boutique moved the shop and its products almost directly across Fifth Avenue to 1828 Fifth Ave.
The boutique’s new location doubled the shop’s space, allowing the business to continue growing its selection and partner with even more vendors.
Koistinen partnered with two of her adult daughters to run the shop. Additionally, many of the vendors whose goods are showcased in the boutique pitch in and work the storefront.
Taking and producing custom orders has been one of the more popular services offered by the shop, Koistinen said.
“People can come in and choose their fabric, and we make it,” she said. “And that has been a very big thing for us.”
The popularity of custom work surprised Koistinen.
“We just threw it out there, we didn’t have no idea where it would take us,” she said. “But every week we have a custom order.”
And the custom work offered is not just related to clothing.
“We’re redoing crib mattresses, putting pillowcases on them, and pillows …,” Koistinen said, adding that she’s worked to repair quilts and more.
Since the move, the boutique has added some supplementary brands and products including the addition of Shannon Fabric’s Cuddle line, a mink-link, plush feeling fabric that is commonly used to make baby blankets; expansion of the Rada Cutlery line; and becoming a Baby Lock sewing machine retailer.
In addition to custom orders, Koistinen hopes to fulfill her customers’ needs and preferences, if she’s able.
“I’m willing to get anything (product) in here; if I can locate it, I’m willing to get in anything anybody wants,” she said.
After under a year in the Belle Fourche community, Koistinen said that she’s pleased with the business’ reception and looks forward to continuing to her efforts to meet customer needs into the future.
“It’s my passion and I love it,” she said of the boutique. “It’s so neat when somebody comes in and does a custom order, and they show us what they want, and then when I actually come back and get, it is so rewarding. It’s just really nice.”
The boutique’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Thursdays, the shop is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., later than other days to accommodate those with busier work schedules who may not be able to swing by before 5 p.m. on a weeknight, and for anyone traveling through town for Hometown Thursdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Koistinen encouraged area community members to stop by on Thursday evenings, as the shop’s extra late hours on that day have not been well attended. Also, she said she hopes to begin offering sewing classes in the future.
The Rose Boutique currently partnered with and offers the following local vendors: Anna Anna Crafts, JZ Craft, Little Key Boutique, Tweetldees, Jade n co, Betsy, Michaela Hallam, Maleaha/Erica, Taken from Time, Sharon Thompson, and Linetta. And more will soon be joining, Koistinen said.
Koistinen said to refer to the boutique’s Facebook `page to keep up-to-date about new vendors, products, and opportunities offered at Rose Boutique.
