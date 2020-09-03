Helping patients connect with loved ones

PIERRE – Beginning in March, the South Dakota Community Foundation established the Coronavirus Response Fund and re-prioritized their grant-making processes. One of the beneficiaries of this new focus was Monument Health.
Monument Health, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, initiated a project that began as a means to help COVID-19 patients connect with loved ones when no visitors were allowed at the health care facility and morphed into a means of deploying more than 300 iPads across the Monument Health System. Community hospitals located in Custer, Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish, Sturgis and Rapid City will benefit from having these devices.
Fueled by a donation from Lowe’s in Rapid City of five iPads to Monument Health to support patients in their community, the Monument Health Foundation was awarded with a $20,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation to purchase more iPads and wall mounts, so they can be secure and compliant in patient rooms.
“When we consider the foundation’s purpose and how our funds are distributed, efforts that will help caregivers at the bedside and that will help improve the experience for patients are what we focus on,” said Angie Kliewer, Monument Health Foundation director. “So, we were happy to help with this project.”
The primary purpose for the iPads is to allow patients who don’t have other means to communicate with family and friends who can’t be there in person; but after the pandemic subsides devices may be used for telehealth purposes and patient education.
“We are proud to play a part in a project that combats the feeling of isolationism that many patients have been faced with during this unprecedented time,” said Ginger Niemann, South Dakota Community Foundation senior program officer. “These devices enable patients to be a part of family events and special conversations and to engage in the daily activities of their home life while in the hospital.”
In response to the pandemic, the foundation’s board of directors established the Coronavirus Response Fund to directly support the needs of communities and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. This fund addresses immediate needs including access to food, shortage of volunteers, healthcare sector support and human services sector support.
For more information, or to make a donation to the fund, visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/covid-19/.
Donations can be made on-line or checks may be directed to SDCF, PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501. One hundred percent of donations made to the SDCF Coronavirus Fund go directly to those in need throughout the state.
