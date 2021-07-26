Help sought in locating missing woman

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
On Wednesday, Donna A. Pearson, 64, of Florida, was reported missing by a family member. Her last known location was at Spearfish Canyon Lodge on July 6.
Investigators found her vehicle in Rapid City and determined that she took public transportation to Spearfish Canyon Lodge on July 6.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
If you have information about Pearson’s whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s office at 578-2230.
