Hello 2021!

SPEARFISH — At 2:53 p.m. Friday, Lina and Logan Raths welcomed 19-inch, 6-pound, 7-ounce baby Aubrey to their family as the first baby born at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital in 2021. At the time this photo was taken, Logan was at home taking care of Aubrey’s sister who will be 3 years old in April. Due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions the sisters hadn’t met yet, but Lina and Aubrey were scheduled to go home and introduce them on Sunday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.