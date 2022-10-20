LEAD — A blackhawk helicopter dumped 8,000 gallons of solution over the dust pile in the Open Cut on Wednesday, as part of Fermilab’s plan to mitigate dust issues.
Pilots and crew from Timberline Helicopters, an experienced company in large-scale, heavy lift external load projects arrived just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and staged its operation at the S.D. Science and Technology Authority WasteWater Treatment Plant. The helicopter flew over Highway 85 more than a dozen times to dump a 780-gallon bucket of DustBind Plus, a sugar-based solution over loose rock in the Open Cut.
Zach Eivins, environmental specialist with Fermilab, said the dust binder is the same type of product that is used at the Powder River Basin to spray on the top of coal when it is transported by rail car. The 8,000 gallons included a 15% concentration of the product that Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture employees mixed with water, to be dumped over the 340,000 tons of loose rock in the Open Cut.
During the helicopter flight Highway 85 was closed periodically throughout the morning as a safety measure. The Homestake Trail was also closed.
The helicopter flight is part of ongoing efforts to mitigate the dust that emanates from the Open Cut as a result of the excavated rock that is being dumped. When crews first started dumping rock in 2021, they did not treat it with anything. But when updrafts from the Open Cut began blowing dust across town, officials began treating the rock with a sticky tackifier material to bind the particles together. However, they said the massive pile of untreated rock has been a challenge to contain. Eivins said he is hopeful that Wednesday’s spray will help fix the dust problem.
“If we observe that this is successful, we might bring them back a time or two,” he said, adding that spotters and dust particle monitors at the Open Cut will continually monitor the effectiveness of the spray. “We will observe over the next couple of weeks, but I feel that we have all learned a lot throughout this project and how we’re going to manage this dust issue. This is the best way we’ve found so far.”
Other dust mitigation measures have included spraying water over the dust pile, treating the rock with tackifier, and not dumping rock on days when winds are at 15 miles per hour or more. Unsuccessful methods have included flying drones over the Open Cut to apply tackifier to the rock pile.
The rock dumping operation is part of the effort to excavate a massive space at the 4850 level of the Sanford Lab for the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility. The facility is expected to house the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, which is being spearheaded by Fermilab in Chicago and is the result of several countries collaborating together for the science.
