LEAD — A blackhawk helicopter dumped 8,000 gallons of solution over the dust pile in the Open Cut on Wednesday, as part of Fermilab’s plan to mitigate dust issues.

Pilots and crew from Timberline Helicopters, an experienced company in large-scale, heavy lift external load projects arrived just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and staged its operation at the S.D. Science and Technology Authority WasteWater Treatment Plant. The helicopter flew over Highway 85 more than a dozen times to dump a 780-gallon bucket of DustBind Plus, a sugar-based solution over loose rock in the Open Cut.

