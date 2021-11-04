Heisler’s chili deemed the best

SPEARFISH — The votes are in, and Heisler’s hot chili walked away from the Northern Hills Training Center’s Beans and Brews chili feed with several awards.
The event, held Oct. 28, drew a record number of people, somewhere between 600-700 in all.
Eighteen businesses and organizations provided chili to the group.
Heisler’s won the Hot Tamale Award as well as the People’s Choice Chili.
Placing second in the People’s Choice was Great Western Bank, followed by the Sasquatch.
Heisler’s also received top honors for the Best Beans & Brew Pairing matching its hot chili with Spearfish Brewery’s Green Hot Chili Peppers Amber Ale.
“We are honored and beyond grateful to be working with 45 local businesses, our extremely supportive community, the valued team at NHTC, and of course the individuals that have entrusted us to provide services to them,” said Janci Herr, community relations coordinator for the training center.
