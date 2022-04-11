Heavy snow expected Tuesday

SPEARFISH — Weather officials are anticipating a strong storm to hit the northwest corner of the state Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, heavy snow and blizzard conditions forecast has prompted the service to issue a winter storm warning for the Northern Black Hills in effect from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.
Snow totals of four to seven inches or more, with some areas seeing more than a foot throughout northwest South Dakota.
The heavy snow will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Katie Pojorlie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said snow could begin as early as Monday night. The strongest winds will be Wednesday.
The forecast appears as if it will hit harder across Montana and North Dakota, but Harding and Perkins counties will see heavy snow as well.
Weather officials issued a blizzard warning in those counties from Tuesday morning through noon Thursday. Five to 15 inches. The largest amount will be along the North Dakota border. Winds could hit 55 mph.
Snow is anticipated to let up Thursday, but strong winds will remain Thursday, which could lead to blowing snow.
Temperatures are anticipated to warm slightly into the 30-40s into the weekend.
Pojorlie said next week’s models show the possibility of snow, but it is still early.
