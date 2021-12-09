Heavy hitters discuss Lead-Deadwood benefits at annual meeting

DEADWOOD — Following the revelation of some pretty solid market statistics on the Lead-Deadwood area, the main event at this year’s Deadwood Lead Economic Development Corporation (DLEDC) annual meeting featured three heavy hitters in the Lead-Deadwood development arena in a panel moderated by DLEDC Executive Director Jace Jerome.
“I asked each of you to be on this panel because you’re a significant investor in the Lead-Deadwood area, but, while you have that one thing in common, you have such unique backgrounds that ultimately brought you to investments in this area,” Jerome said.
Panelist number one, Chris Kenzie of Rapid City is the owner of The Lofts in Lead and is currently working on the Motherlode Apartments.
Panelist number two was Scott Jacobs, painter and owner of Scott Jacobs Gallery in Deadwood and Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer in Deadwood .
Panelist number three was Gerard Keating, fifth-generation entrepreneur and owner of Keating Resources, which invests in property throughout the United States and is heavily invested in the Lead-Deadwood area, as owner of the former Deadwood Dick’s building and the Deer Mountain Ski Resort, both currently undergoing extensive renovations.
Firing off the first question, Jerome asked, “What were some of the key factors that influenced your decision to invest in the Lead-Deadwood area, and how do you evaluate your potential investments?”
Kenzie: “The first thing, I would say, is our location … we have such unique attributes in the Midwest region. We’re quite unique in literally a five-state region,” Kenzie said, citing the mountains and the outdoor recreation as attributes with visitor appeal. “The second triangulated attribute was Lead-Deadwood, specifically Deadwood, and the gaming has its own economic impact, in itself. Between the food, the history, the entertainment, the gambling, that is its own revenue and economic source, in itself. And the third factor, for me, I started following the Sanford Lab about six years ago and the writing was on the wall.”
Jacobs: “What brought us to Deadwood and to making the investments that we did, here, is because I really believed in this community. I believed in the opportunities it had for me as a business owner,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs was first introduced to Deadwood through his affiliation with Harley-Davidson as an artist making appearances during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Over the years, Jacobs introduced his family to the area, as well.
“Everybody in our family felt the same way about the community and I look around this room, I have so many friends in this room. So many more friends, it seems, than I ever had in San Diego,” Jacobs said. “You guys have embraced us, not only as a business, but as a family in the area, and I’ve never felt so at home in a place.”
When the Jacobs family made their move, all of their employees came with, finding more affordable housing and more opportunity.
Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer came about from a list provided to Jacobs by the city of Deadwood that showed what the city needs.
“How many towns do you go to – I remember when we got our first building permits – and the city shows me a list of what the community needs,” he said. “Like when we did our Brewhouse, they said, ‘We need a bakery, we need a brewery, they’re showing us a list of what the community needs. When we bought those buildings over there on Sherman Street, we didn’t know what we were going to do with them … we’re picking things off the list that the community needed, because it didn’t matter to us what we did in the community. We just wanted to bring more of what was lacking here. We didn’t want to change it. We just wanted to add to what the community needed … It’s amazing to be part of this community. I thank all of you.”
Keating said his son Alec was the inspiration for the significant area investments his family has made.
“Alec encouraged me and we came up here in the middle of COVID, and I was shocked at the beauty and the accessibility and the people of this area, the Northern Hills, and we’ve also invested in the Southern Hills,” Gerard said.
In this case, investing begat investing, as the Airbnb Keating stayed in just happened to be the one Jacobs built atop Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer.
“I walked downstairs and I met a guy by the name of Scott Jacobs,” Keating said, citing the Jacobs ventures as change agents in Deadwood. “I said to Alec, things are changing and we can be a part of this, so we’re real excited. To answer the question, the people, and the accessibility, and value and people like Scott, taking risk and changing. It’s fun to see a young person – Jace – come back here. Alec loves it here and we need to encourage and foster young people.”
