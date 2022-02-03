Heartfelt Quilt Shop offers something for everyone

SPEARFISH — A place where quilters and stitchers of all skill levels and varieties can gather to swap stories, share their craft, and supply their sewing room with everything they could possibly need just opened with the Heartfelt Quilt Shop in Spearfish.
Marla Elsom, who has quilted for many years, said it has always been her dream to own a quilt shop, and on Jan. 4 that dream became a reality at 640 Heritage Dr.
The shop features two levels that are both filled with tables for projects, fabrics, sewing notions, jelly rolls, layer cakes, towels for embroidery, wool and thread, patterns, wide backs, menke and more.
In the lower level of her shop, Elsom said she plans to offer a variety of classes, as well as provide space for clubs and independent groups to sew. Some possible classes include learning how to make braided rugs, and other specific projects. Clubs that are invited to meet at the shop include a wool club; a Featherweight Friday Club of ladies who enjoy working on older, featherweight sewing machines; the Knotty Girls Club that meets on Saturdays to do embroidery; a Strip Club that works to make quilts out of strips of fabric instead of squares; and Tuesday Night Quilters, which is open to everyone who is interested in the craft. Elsom said she also plans to have a “Block of the Month” club, of quilters who make a block every month, so that at the end of the year they have an entire quilt made. She also wants to do a “block swap,” and a “Quilt Til You Wilt” potluck event, with quilters gathering to enjoy each other’s company and sew well into the night.
“None of the clubs are closed,” Elsom said. “We’re still seeing what people want to do. So it’s not too late at all to come and see what you’d like to do. Everyone is welcome.”
The Heartfelt Quilt Shop is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elsom said a website for the shop is under construction, but for right now customers can find her on Facebook, or call at (605) 717-2545.
