Hearing set to modify Meade rural ambulance tax district map

STURGIS — The Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District is seeking to add a small portion of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground to its coverage area map.
The Meade County Commission has set a public hearing for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, on the proposed boundary changes to the Rural Meade County Ambulance District Resolution.
The hearing will be in the Meade County Commissioners’ Room of the Erskine Administrative Building, 1300 Sherman St., Sturgis.
When the Rural Meade County Ambulance Tax District was being formed, a portion of the Buffalo Chip Campground was opted out of the district because it was uncertain if Buffalo Chip would be deemed a town.
Since that time, the South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that Buffalo Chip is not a municipality.
Owners of the Buffalo Chip Campground and homeowners in that area have requested that the Meade County Rural Ambulance Service provide emergency services to that section of the campground which had previously been excluded.
Jerry Derr, Meade County Commission assistant, told the commissioners Tuesday that the change to the service area could be done either by a resolution or by a petition.
“In this case, the easy route to go is by resolution assuming the ambulance district is in agreement,” he said. “At the public hearing if there is no opposition then an election has to be set because again, a vote has to be taken on that.”
Mark Bruch, chairman of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District, said currently residences cost $75 to be a part of the district per year and businesses cost $150 per year.
Commission Chairman Ted Seaman asked if this change would “wrap things up” concerning updates to the ambulance service tax district map, or would there be more changes.
“I think this will wrap everything up. The only other changes I could foresee is if Sturgis annexes another section,” Bruch said.
Toni Woodruff of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip wanted to clarify to the commission that the previous area included in the tax district included the business and almost the entirety of the Buffalo Chip Campground.
“This was a request to include an outlying area that really incorporates about four households. We thought it would clean up the area to be more inclusive,” she said.
The business of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground had already been incorporated into the rural ambulance tax district and had been paying for their portion of the agreed fee, Woodruff said.
The Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District has a board of directors and sets a mil levy to be assessed property owners in rural Meade County to fund ambulance service. The board of directors of that tax district can determine what cost, if any, is charged to landowners in that small part of Buffalo Chip Campground and paid to the district.
The district was formed by rural citizens to help the city of Sturgis pay for ambulance to rural areas.
Meade County voters overwhelmingly approved the rural ambulance tax district 480 votes in favor of the tax district and 66 against in March of 2020.
The rural ambulance tax district issue was put to a vote once before in December of 2018. At that time, voters in the rural area impacted voted down the proposal with 171 people voting for it and 199 people voting against it.
Organizers said they believed people were better informed about the tax district proposal the second time around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.