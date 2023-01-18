Sacred Mountain Retreat Center Winter Gala to honor more than 40 veteran award recipients, Jessica Lynch keynote speaker .jpg

Staff and board members for the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center gather at the 65-acre property where veterans come from all over the country for peace and healing. Courtesy photo

DEADWOOD — The Northern Hills will be the hub for heroism Feb. 11, as more than 40 Medal of Honor representatives, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Silver Star Healing recipients, and Gold Star families, law enforcement personnel, active duty military, and more, along with about 350-400 other veterans and their supporters, will gather together for Sacred Mountain Retreat Center — “Where the Hills Heal the Heroes.”

The fifth annual event is a fundraiser for the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, a 10,000 square foot lodge situated on 65 acres, where anyone who has served this country in uniform, whether in the armed forces, police force, firefighters, or first responders, can come for seven days of therapy to help with PTSD, addiction, or a multitude of other issues that arise from serving. The retreat center offers its services completely free of charge, and even pays for airline tickets and gas for participants to travel to the facility. Over the last five years, president and founder Jerrid Geving said they have served 185 veterans from 33 different states.

