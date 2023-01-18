DEADWOOD — The Northern Hills will be the hub for heroism Feb. 11, as more than 40 Medal of Honor representatives, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Silver Star Healing recipients, and Gold Star families, law enforcement personnel, active duty military, and more, along with about 350-400 other veterans and their supporters, will gather together for Sacred Mountain Retreat Center — “Where the Hills Heal the Heroes.”
The fifth annual event is a fundraiser for the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center, a 10,000 square foot lodge situated on 65 acres, where anyone who has served this country in uniform, whether in the armed forces, police force, firefighters, or first responders, can come for seven days of therapy to help with PTSD, addiction, or a multitude of other issues that arise from serving. The retreat center offers its services completely free of charge, and even pays for airline tickets and gas for participants to travel to the facility. Over the last five years, president and founder Jerrid Geving said they have served 185 veterans from 33 different states.
“When we started the retreat center our mission was to save lives, save marriages and save careers,” Geving said. Though Geving is not a veteran, he has family members who have served. He said he got the idea to start the retreat center after volunteering with various organizations and learning about the high rates of suicide and PTSD among veterans. Geving said when he learned that 45 veterans and police officers a day commit suicide, he wanted to do something to help.
“I said if I can help one or two veterans and save one or two lives, it’s worth it,” Geving said. “There really is no way to put into words what most of these men and women go through when they come home, whether it is coming home from war, or being on the streets if you’re a cop, a firefighter, or a correctional officer. Most of them see the worst of the worst, and when that gets ingrained into you, the nightmares, the alcohol abuse, the drug abuse, and all of that stuff is a coping mechanism that these men and women try to use to get all of those feelings out of their mind. When they come here no one is judged. Everyone is on the same playing field. There are so many similarities in a firefighter to an Army veteran. They might not know it, but once they start sharing their stories, they can relate somehow.
“What we have found is that sitting around this room right here, with the fire in the evenings and opening up and starting to share your story might help the next person, and the next person can go and help someone else,” he continued. “We can’t fix everyone in seven days, nor do we try. But we try to give them tools and activities that can help them.”
The seven-day retreat is primarily based in equine therapy, but also includes blacksmithing, leatherwork, art therapy, yoga and massage. Participants stay in the 10,000 square foot lodge in bunkbed-style rooms that are similar to those in a military barracks, and enjoy family-style meals around the table with other vets.
Geving said all of that together has built a recipe for success, and 100% of all participants so far have reported marked improvement after attending a retreat.
“With the equine therapy, they’re learning how to engage with a 1,500 to 2,000 pound animal that they have to trust, and that horse has to trust them, that they’re not going to hurt them,” he said. “It builds that bond. It builds that camaraderie with an animal and a lot of these men and women don’t have that bond or trust. They just don’t have what they used to have because of the trauma they have gone through.
“When you get here you feel comfortable. You feel at home,” Geving continued. It has that family atmosphere. So many of the veterans who come through maybe don’t have the best family life. There are so many of them who say they love breaking bread. They love sitting around as a family and eating together. There are so many things that we as civilians take for granted. We don’t know what 90% of these men and women have gone through.”
One woman, who will speak at this year’s gala event, had her life completely turned around after the retreat gave her hope and tools to deal with her PTSD.
“Her story is magnificent,” Geving said. “She tried to take her life more than once. She said there wasn’t a program out there that can help her, because she wasn’t combat. That’s what so many of these men and women who do suffer, they don’t feel that they’re adequate to come through a program because not all of them have combat. They’ve all been in the service. They’ve all had traumatic things happen. But there are so many groups out there that don’t allow them to come because they didn’t go overseas to fight.”
In addition to the retreats, Sacred Mountain Retreat Center has also developed a Puppies Healing Heroes Program. Through the program, military veterans and first responders can apply to receive a service dog puppy. The recipient keeps the puppy until it is about 6 or 7 months old, when it then spends time with a trainer who spends the next few months training the puppy to respond to the recipient’s specific needs. In three years, Geving said Puppies Healing Heroes has placed 19 service dogs in veteran homes, at no cost to the veterans.
“The statistics say that veterans and first responders with service dogs, the suicide rate drops 78%,” he said. “My goal was if we could give two dogs away a year, we’d be helping two more veterans a year.”
The Sacred Mountain Retreat Center operates with a small staff that helps with administration, maintenance and other necessary duties to operate the center. The Center does not employ doctors or therapists, but mentors help facilitate retreats from March through October. Sacred Mountain Retreat Center is governed with a small board of directors, and also relies on volunteers to help with operations.
All of the activities at the retreat center, airline tickets and gas vouchers for participants to travel, and the service dog program, are paid for with money raised at the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center Winter Gala, as well as with smaller fundraisers throughout the year. In fact, Geving said more than 70% of the money raised goes directly to the veterans. This year’s event will be held in the Pine Crest Ballroom at the Lodge at Deadwood, Saturday, Feb. 11. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker for the evening will be Jessica Lynch, who spent nine days as a prisoner of war in Iraq before she was rescued by U.S. Special Forces. Additionally, Geving said the event will also honor five Medal of Honor recipients, as well as recipients of Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars, Silver Stars, and five Gold Star families, five law enforcement officers, five active duty military soldiers, and five veterans. There will also be a live and silent auction.
“It’s probably going to be one of the most amazing nights South Dakota has ever witnessed, with the amplitude of heroes that are going to be in one room,” Geving said. “There is nothing that has been this big in a four-state region with the amplitude of heroes and people who are going to be there helping raise money for a cause that truly helps the men and women.”
