HB 1073 would reinstate ‘diploma privilege’

SPEARFISH — A District 31 legislator wants to make it possible for graduates from the University of South Dakota School of Law to join the state bar, without taking a bar exam.
Rep. Mary Fitzgerald has introduced HB 1073, a bill that would reinstate diploma privilege, a practice which dominated the South Dakota state bar from 1903 to 1957, and then again from 1973 to 1983. Under diploma privilege, successful graduates from the University of South Dakota School of Law are not required to take and pass a bar exam to practice within the state.
Fitzgerald said she introduced the legislation to change the State Bar Examiner rules at the behest of law students who have had difficulty passing the exam, many of whom have missed passing grades by just one or two points. Upon further investigation, Fitzgerald said she discovered South Dakota is the only state in the nation that uses a non-compensatory exam, which means that the written and multiple-choice portions are scored separately, with passing scores required for both sections of the test. In 2015 the state opted for the non-compensatory test, changing from a compensatory exam that could use high scores in one test section to offset low scores in another section, allowing for a passing grade.
“I just think we should be doing everything we can to keep our educated kids in South Dakota,” Fitzgerald said. “Instead, we have created a one-of-a-kind bar exam. South Dakota is the only state in the nation that uses this type of bar exam. Kids are failing this exam and we are failing as a state to allow this to happen.”
In a recent letter to legislators, Fitzgerald included statistics of USD law graduates who have passed the state bar exam over the past six years, compared to students from outside of the state who have passed South Dakota’s exam. In 2021, 71% of USD graduates passed the state bar exam, the highest percentage in six years. That number compares to 48 percent of students from out of state schools, who passed South Dakota’s test. In 2020, that number of USD graduates who passed the bar exam dipped to 60%, 69% in 2019, with that number steadily declining down to 2016, when only 39% of USD graduates passed. Comparatively, out of state graduates who came to South Dakota passed the bar exam at a rate of 63% in 2020, 85% in 2019, 60% in 2018, 76% in 2017, and 49% in 2016.
Fitzgerald said switching to a diploma privilege system would encourage South Dakota students to stay in the state, during a time when there is a shortage of lawyers. As an example of the shortage, the Lawrence County courthouse is drawing from court appointed attorneys in Rapid City to fill the need.
“The bar exam is notorious,” Fitzgerald said. “Kids are now going to law school in Vermillion, leaving the state to take the bar exam in another state, or they’re not even going to law school in Vermillion. We are 46th in the nation on lawyers per capita, so we really have a huge shortage.”
District 31 legislators Sen. Tim Johns and Rep. Scott Odenbach, who are both attorneys in Lead and Spearfish respectively, say they are hesitant to support the bill. Odenbach, who has passed two bar exams — one in South Dakota and one in Florida — said the state needs to have some way to measure competency in the profession. Throwing out the bar exam is not the answer, he said.
“There needs to be a middle way to possibility score the exam, but I don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” he said. “Doctors have to take their boards, and other professions have high stakes tests that they have to pass in order to prove they can make it in order to be licensed.”
Johns, who received his license to practice law through diploma privilege, said he wants to learn more about the history of why the bar exam changed. The S.D. Supreme Court decides rules relating to the state bar exam, and Johns said he does not believe the Legislature needs to step into that territory.
“Ordinarily it’s a matter of qualifications for admission to practice in South Dakota ahs always ben a matter for the supreme court,” he said. “To what extent should the legislature be involved in that process? It’s kind of like the regulation of doctors. Should the profession regulate doctors, or the legislature? It’s a matter of who should be calling the shots. As a former judge, I like the rule making process of the S.D. Supreme Court when it comes to certain things. It’s more specialized, and it’s really addressed to them. I’m reluctant to have the legislature get involved in that stuff. We’re here to handle matters of government, to ensure we have adequate roads and adequate public safety and education. I’m not taking position as to how I will vote on it but I am very reluctant because I don’t know that it should be something we decide.”
As the chairman of the judiciary committee, Johns said he is looking forward to hearing testimony about the bill and learning more about it.
Proponents to Fitzgerald’s bill say graduates’ ability to pass a test is not indicative of their ability to effectively practice law. Roger Baron, a law professor at the University of South Dakota said, “In today’s world, success on the bar examination does not ensure competency and it does not ensure the admission of good lawyers. It ensures only that the test taker has been successful in learning how to take the test. I taught law school for 30 years, the last 25 was here in South Dakota. I have witnessed countless highly intelligent and well-trained USD law graduates fail the exam and be denied admission to the state bar. I am continually left dumfounded by these results. The competency of these graduates has been established by their successful completion of the requirements necessary for the J.D. degree.”
Baron went on to say that the current bar exam is outsourced and written by individuals who have “no relationship with and little knowledge concerning the work of a South Dakota attorney.”
HB 1073 has 20 sponsors, but none of them are listed as attorneys. Representatives from the S.D. State Bar Association have expressed their opposition to the bill, but declined to comment further.
The bill was introduced on the House Jan. 18, and it was referred to the state affairs committee Jan. 19.
