Have you received your property assessment notice? Don’t panic yet

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Homeowners across South Dakota will see a marked increase in the valuation of their property this year, whether improvements have been made or not, but that doesn’t mean those numbers will carry over directly come tax season.
Residents began receiving their real estate assessment notice this week, and the increase in valuation shocked many people.
So how did the county come up with the valuation increase?
“In a nutshell, our objective is we’re going to go out and assess everybody’s property, based on what we feel you should be able to get in the open market, what you should be able to sell your house for,” explained Tim Hodson, director of the Lawrence County Office of Equalization. “Where the word ‘equalization’ comes from is we want to make sure everybody is being treated equal.”
Hodson said that the office assesses the value of individual homes throughout the county based on cost, income, and sales approaches of appraising the property. The income approach is only applied to homes that produce a form of income for the owner, such as rental properties of four units or less. The cost approach is estimated based on the Marshall and Swift Valuation Service and Residential Cost Handbook standards to find the value of the home. The sales approach uses the market value of all the homes in a given area to determine what an individual home is worth, or its valuation, using the home’s cost approach as a base and the sales approach as it’s value cap.
“Of the three approaches, the sales approach basically trumps everything,” he said. “There’s no better indicator of what your house is worth than what they’re selling for.”
In years’ past, Hodson said he’s seen valuations increase countywide between 5% and 15% in a five-year span. But in 2021 alone, the Lawrence County real estate valuation assessment increased by around 30% per home, due to the skyrocketing housing market in South Dakota driving up those sales approach value caps.
“They’re coming in and the prices that they’re paying are just through the roof,” Hodson said of out-of-state residents paying well over asking price for homes in South Dakota.
In the entire history of Lawrence County, the first $1 million home didn’t sell until around 10 or 12 years ago.
“And now they’re kind of common and now (in 2021) is the first time we had a $2 million house sell,” Hodson said.
The county is broken up into sections called “neighborhoods,” variations in the valuations of individual homes in each neighborhood means that Hodson and his team use a mass appraisal approach when estimating the market value for each neighborhood to determine how much each home’s valuation should be raised to meet market prices.
In order to stay in line with state statute, the overall real estate value assessment of the county must be at least 85% of the median fair market value for homes in it.
“The state has every one of our sales, every one of our sale prices, all of that information is filed with the state. They have that so they already know where our starting point is before we start, and in all the years I’ve been here this is probably the lowest starting point we’ve ever had,” Hodson said. “In Lawrence County we were only at about 62%.”
But rather than just raising the valuation of every home in the county by a flat rate, Hodson took into account the fluxuations of each neighborhood.
“All my job is, is to get you at market and do it as equally as possible with everybody in the county so we’re all equally pulling our fair share,” he said. “The market says, ‘all of a sudden your $100,000 home, you can get $200,000 for it today,’ so yeah, I have to raise you up.”
But that increase in valuation doesn’t necessarily mean homeowners will be seeing a 30% tax increase this year.
“That number on there, that increase is not a direct correlation to what’s going to happen to your taxes,” Hodson said.
Hodson said that the real estate assessment valuation is one factor in how the state calculates the taxable value of property in the county, but individual taxes are set by municipal, school board, and county boards setting their budgets for the coming year.
“They take their budget, and I know I’m way over simplifying it, but you divide that back into that taxable value and there’s your mill levy,” he explained.
Taxes increase as municipal boards need to supplement budget needs, those supplemental needs are determined during the budgeting process. Increasing taxes is only one of several methods municipalities and boards could take to supplement their budgets. State and federal grant programs targeted at specific line items could also be taken advantage of. Hodson suggested that if homeowners are concerned about whether their taxes will increase as a result of their home’s valuation going up, start attending those budgetary meetings to see how those boards plan to collect and spend tax dollars.
“If you’re really that concerned, and I’m glad you are, you need to be involved by going to these different boards’ meeting and if nothing else, just listening, finding out what they’re doing why they’re doing (it),” Hodson said.
Increased valuations are being seen in every county across the state. If residents truly feel that the new home valuations are incorrect, Hodson said to contact the Office of Equalization of their county.
Lawrence County, (605) 578-3680; Butte County, (605) 892-3950; Meade County, (605) 347-3818.
