Haunts and treats – a guide to your Halloween fun
Pioneer staff reports
SPEARFISH — Alright all you ghosts and goblins, wizards and witches, if you don’t know where to go for your Halloween fun we’ve gotcha covered.
Halloween fun isn’t just set for Oct. 31, but rather all week long.
Here is your lineup of events.
SPEARFISH
Trick or Treats on Main Street
Trick or Treat at participating Main Street businesses Oct. 31 3-5 p.m. Chillin on the Corner (presented by Hillsview Church of the Nazarene) - Children’s activities and food on the corner of Main and Hudson.
Trunk or Treat at the Copper Door
Come join us from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 for a Trunk or Treat at the Copper Door/Northern Hills Training Center, located at 625 Harvard St.. There will be several trunks with many treats and friendly faces to meet you.
Harvest Party and Chili Cookoff
Everyone is invited to a Harvest Party from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at North Point Christian Church, 10959 Kellem Ln., Spearfish. We will have games from 4-5:15, chili feed from 4:30-6 p.m. with judging at 4:30 p.m., and a costume contest at 5:30 p.m.
United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat
Bring the whole family for an afternoon of Halloween fun from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Spearfish United Methodist Church, 845 N. 5th St., Spearfish. We will have trunks filled with treats outside in the parking lot, and games and snacks inside. Hope to see you there!
Countryside Church Trunk or Treat
Countryside Church is having their annual Trunk or Treat from 6-7:30 Monday, Oct. 31 at the church, located at 625 Woodland Dr., Spearfish. This is a fun, safe event for the whole family.
Halloween Carnival For Kids
Join us at Spearfish VFW Post 5860, 3102 E. Fairgrounds Lp., for our annual Halloween Carnival for kids Oct. 29 at 5pm. It is free for the public with games, candy and tons of fun for kids!
Deadwood
Trunk or Treat
Enjoy family-friendly trick or treating in Deadwood on Saturday, Oct. 29 outdoors at the Days of ’76 Event Complex – All are welcome! Treats from trunks of vehicles will be served from 3-5 p.m.
KidWeird
NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources will hold the 19th annual KidWeird Halloween event in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center, Oct. 31 from 5–8 p.m. There will be costume contests and prizes (<12 years of age), also a haunted house, candy giveaways and games. KidWeird is free to all.
Lead
Monday Oct 31, 2022, 5-6:30 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church - Christian Ministry Center 7 S. Main St. Lead, SD
It is a safe Halloween event. All children and families are welcome to join. Walking tacos, trick or treating, crafts and games, door prizes, and more!
Hosted by the Sanford Underground Research Facility on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center (160 W. Main St., Lead) This event will be a safe venue for families in Lead to celebrate Halloween and an opportunity for community members to gather. We are also encouraging attendees to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to local food banks.
Belle Fourche
Belle Fourche Area Community Theatre Season Show
Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play
The Belle Fourche Area Community Theatre presents a live radio play Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7-9 p.m. at Venue 519, 519 5th Ave., Belle Fourche
Halloween Parade on State Street
Center of the Nation Business Association will again sponsor the Annual Halloween Parade on State Street Oct. 31, from 4-5:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest for the following:
AGES: (0-2) (3-4) (5-7) (8-10) and Family & Groups of others
CATEGORIES: Scariest, Prettiest, & Most Original
22nd Annual Halloween Spooktacular
The 22nd Annual Halloween Spooktacular will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Belle Fourche Rec Center. This is a free event for ages 0-12 years old and will include Trick or Treat Booths, Games, and a Costume Contest. The Costume Contest is at 6:05 p.m. with these categories: Cutest, Funniest, Scariest, Most Original, and Family Category.
10th Annual Fearless 5K
The 10th Annual Fearless 5K will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Herrmann Park/Bowman Hall, Belle Fourche on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Check in is from 6-6:30 p.m. This is a 3.1-mile route for all ages and fitness levels. Bring a friend, wear a costume, just get out and get moving! Cost is $10 without t-shirt, $20 with t-shirt, $5 (kids 18-under without t-shirt), $15 (kids 18-under with t-shirt).
Registrations are available at the BF Rec or online at bellefourcherec.com.
Sturgis
Kids Halloween Special
Kids are welcome to join us for a Halloween themed storytime, at Sturgis Public Library, 1040 Haley-Davidson Way Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. Wear your costumes for a not-so-scary storytime with songs and a mask making activitity. Geared for ages 3-7.
Teen Tober
Celebrate being a teen (ages 12+) at Sturgis Public Library, 1040 Haley-Davidson Way from 3-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. Costume masks, pizza and Halloween fun.
Halloween Party
The Sturgis Chamber’s Halloween Party is for teens only at the Sturgis Armory, 1019 Main St., Sturgis from 8-10 p.m. on Oct. 28-29. $5 party admission
Chamber’s Crypt Haunted Tour
The Sturgis Chamber’s Crypt Haunted Tours will be open at the Sturgis Armory, 1019 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. nightly from Oct. 28-31. $10 haunted house wristband
Trunk or Treat
The Sturgis United Methodist Church at 1755 Ballpark Rd., Sturgis invites you to Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1-3 p.m. This is a fun, safe event for the whole family with games and treats.
Trunk or Treat
Come to the Open Bible Church 2121 Colorado Dr., Sturgis on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
First Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1319 Junction Ave., Sturgis Oct. 31 from 4-6 pm.
Family Fall Blast
LifeSpring Wesleyan Church of Sturgis presents a night of fun for families to dress up in costumes and come to the Sturgis Community Center for lots of inflatables, carnival games, family photo booth and candy. Hours are 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Whitewood
Trunk or Treat
Whitewood Trunk or Treat at the First Presbyterian Church, 901 Laurel St., Whitewood Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Piedmont
Annual Fall Family Festival
We invite you to stop by Grace United Methodist Church, 10060 Foothhill Dr. Piedmont for the Annual Fall Family Festival from 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 28. Come enjoy Trick-or-Treating at decorated cars, play games and enjoy a meal.
