Hatchery continues celebrating 125th anniversary

SPEARFISH — Mayor Dana Boke, left, stands with Karen Holzer as the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives in Spearfish presents a brick to be added to the brick walk to Theresa Bibler on Sep. 19, during the 125 anniversary of the fish hatchery.
The plaque and brick are given as a thank you for donating their Beer Run event proceeds to the fish hatchery, another brick and plaque were also presented to Spread the Tunes for their fundraising and gift to the hatchery.
