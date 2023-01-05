DEADWOOD — Following her appointment announcement at the Dec. 13, 2022 Lawrence County Commission meeting, Brenda K. Harvey was sworn in as Lawrence County state’s attorney Tuesday.
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bob Ewing said Harvey’s appointment allows for a seamless transition.
“Brenda has been in that office quite some time and we felt that she was the obvious and best fit for the position,” Ewing said. “Her appointment also comes with the recommendation of her predecessor, John Fitzgerald. She’s been his long-time chief deputy and we are confident that she has the skill set and experience required to best serve Lawrence County and its citizens as our state’s attorney.”
Fitzgerald, who won a November election bid, was sworn in as a 4th Circuit judge Tuesday in Sturgis but commented on Harvey’s appointment prior to his progression to the judgeship.
“I’m pleased to see that the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has appointed Brenda Harvey as the Lawrence County State’s Attorney, effective Jan. 3, 2023,” Fitzgerald said. “She has years of experience in this office as a deputy state’s attorney and will serve the people of Lawrence County well.”
Harvey said that while it is difficult to see Fitzgerald leave after working with him for 15 years, she is excited to take on the new challenge of running the state’s attorney’s office.
“The biggest challenge I have encountered is the large amount of cases we see, particularly those dealing with substances,” Harvey said. “A great majority of our cases are either drugs or alcohol related or are the underlying cause of the case.”
As of Dec. 22, 2022, Harvey said the state’s attorney’s office was at 1,385 misdemeanor and felony files for the year.
“That number does not include all the Class 2 Misdemeanor cases, the citations, juveniles, or cases that we decide not to prosecute,” she said.
Harvey’s appointment is for approximately two years. The position of Lawrence County state’s attorney will be up for election in 2024.
“At this time the only change I anticipate is hiring a new deputy state’s attorney,” Harvey said.
Harvey graduated from the University of South Dakota School of Law in Vermillion.
“I grew up in the small town of Herreid, then moved to Huron for high school and that is where my mom still lives,” Harvey said. “I have been at the Lawrence County State’s Attorney’s Office for 15 years. I started as a deputy and then became the chief deputy state’s attorney.”
