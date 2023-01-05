Harvey sworn in as Lawrence County state’s attorney.jpg

Brenda Harvey was sworn in as Lawrence County’s new state’s attorney at Tuesday’s Lawrence County Commission meeting.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Following her appointment announcement at the Dec. 13, 2022 Lawrence County Commission meeting, Brenda K. Harvey was sworn in as Lawrence County state’s attorney Tuesday.

Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bob Ewing said Harvey’s appointment allows for a seamless transition.

