Happy trails

DEADWOOD — If anyone is wondering how long it might take to travel from Mandan, N.D., to Deadwood on horseback, David Sterna, who rode into town Friday afternoon from his hometown, can give a first-hand account.
“Thirteen days,” Sterna said, adding nights were spent under the stars. “We’d go back and we stayed a lot at Chain Hill. We’d ride so many miles and go back and camp and the last four days, I stayed with my cousin, Joe (Sterna) in Newell.”
Choosing to make the trek and follow the 276-mile Bismarck to Deadwood stagecoach trail, which ran from 1876 to 1880, Sterna said he did it in honor of his family’s three generations of ties to the land and the dying art of working with horses.
“Our family’s the end of an age,” Sterna said. “We farmed with horses. We had horses our whole life. I’m the youngest grandson out of eight brothers and the last one left with a horse and I always wanted to try and make a long-distance trip and we did it.”
“We” refers to Sterna and Vegas, his 8-year-old buckskin quarter horse.
“A lot of people didn’t think a quarter horse could go that far,” he said. “There were a lot of inside challenges.”
But Sterna, a North Dakota correctional officer, was convinced Vegas was the ticket.
“His mother, I’d rode in the Badlands of South Dakota, and she was tough and she could handle the ground,” he said.
Sterna said he planned the trip many years ago.
“My dad and my family friend of 70 years broke this horse eight years ago,” he said. “They both died last year in January, so it was kind of an ending deal with them.”
Like many North and South Dakota residents this past summer, record temperatures and heat proved to be the most challenging part of the trip.
“I started out on the trip in June,” Sterna explained. “And I got caught in a day that was 102 degrees and I got heat stroke, so I was in recovery for about eight weeks, and then I felt strong enough and ready to go, so we completed it now. That was a challenge and I have a left arm that isn’t a hundred percent, but it’s getting better.”
Sterna said the most enjoyable part of the trip was seeing the wildlife on the prairie.
“One of the dumbest things I just seen the other day was a badger carrying a tennis shoe up the Highway 212,” Sterna said with a laugh. “Why he would have a tennis shoe in his mouth is beyond me. That’s the dumbest scenario.”
He also enjoyed seeing the changes that have occurred over time on the prairie.
“Our world’s changing and riding horses and living off of a horse and doing work off of a horse is all things of the past,” Sterna said. “Everybody uses motorcycles or side by sides now. And the prairie’s changing, too. Things look different. The grasses, the weeds. A lot of places are farmed.”
Sterna said when he arrived in Deadwood from his cousin’s in Newell, he was feeling all the miles put in from the journey.
“I was tired,” he said. “The last four miles, going from the rock quarry, up, is a treacherous stretch for a horse because it’s all uphill and the all the rocks you’ve got to step over. It was tough. It was a tough four miles.”
He said he looked forward to a soak in a hot tub.
Sterna said he traveled solo, save for Vegas, the whole trip.
“We had people helping us, you know, with the travel and transport,” he said. “My daughter helped and Joe helped.”
Sterna reiterated that the prairie and the western way of life have both changed.
“I think this trip, I’ve only seen two coyotes,” he said. “And I was cross country most of the way. I followed the Bismarck stagecoach as far as I could into Lemmon and then it changed route, and I just had to follow the highway. It was interesting to see the historical ways they used to do things.”
Words of wisdom from a man with the journey under his belt, Sterna said there are a couple of items that are indispensable in making a successful journey.
“Water. Carry enough water. And the other thing is, you’ve got to be in shape,” he said. “Animal and man. You can’t just go out and do this.”
Sterna started training with Vegas in April, in order to make the average 22-31 miles a day the two traveled over the last 13 days.
“As soon as the snow left,” he said.
A crowning moment for 59-year-old Sterna, there were a couple of thoughts that often crossed his mind as he made his way across the prairie.
“I’m doing something that, in this day and age, not too many people would do,” Sterna said. “I kind of did it for the remembrance of my dad (John) and my friend, Jim Zoller.”
