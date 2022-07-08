Happy Dr. Joan Irwin Day!

LEAD — Mayor Ron Everett honored longtime Lead volunteer, Dr. Joan Irwin, with a proclamation designating July 8, 2022 as “Dr. Joan Irwin Day.”
According to the proclamation, Irwin moved to Lead after she retired from a career in New York as a therapist and counselor. Her love of bicycling brought her to Lead for the Mickelson Trail Trek, and shortly afterward she purchased property at 515 W. Main St., where she operated a small hostel for many years.
Throughout her time in Lead, Irwin has served the community in many capacities, including as a director and volunteer for the Homestake Opera House, vice president of the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, Lead Comprehensive Plan Committee board member, a member of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and Chapter L PEO, and a volunteer in many other capacities.
At noon today, the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center hosted an open house for Irwin to celebrate her day, and wish her well as she prepares to move back to New York with her family.
