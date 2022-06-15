Happy Birthday, Old Glory

DEADWOOD — Members of Deadwood Elks Lodge #508 held their annual Flag Day ceremony Tuesday at the Lodge. Blake and Brandon Joseph opened the program by singing the Star-Spangled Banner, the history of the flag was presented by Dave Ruth, acting as color guards were Oz Enderby and John Tridle. Tom Dewey provided the organ music, Kerry Ruth, the program response, and patriotic address was provided by Lenessa Keehn.
