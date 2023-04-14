BELLE FOURCHE — In honor of her 100th birthday, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed April 16, 2023 as Rosemary L. McMahon Day.
McMahon was born in Niles, Michigan. After graduating high school, she worked at a bank for a short time until a coworker told her about Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES).
“I was in the Navy during WWII. I worked in the disbursing office,” McMahon told the Pioneer. “The guys weren’t very happy to see us come, because then they were going to go to sea. But when they realized we helped pay them, they realized we weren’t so bad.”
During her time spent with the Navy, she met her husband, and following their service, they moved to South Dakota.
The pair raised their two sons in Belle Fourche: a community that Rosemary shows continued dedication to, which is apparent by the 30 years she spent as the auditor and the countless hours she volunteers at the Tri-state Museum and Visitor’s Center.
When asked what her greatest accomplishment has been so far, McMahon said it is raising her two kids.
“I’m pretty happy with my life,” McMahon said, “I feel I’ve accomplished almost everything I’ve wanted to.”
Of the 10 decades she has lived, she said the most recent has been her favorite, and her secret to longevity is simple:
“Try to stay out of trouble.”
A celebration will take place on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Tri-state Museum and Visitor’s Center, and all are welcome.
