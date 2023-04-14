Happy 100th Birthday, Rosemary McMahon!.jpg
Rosemary McMahon, longtime Belle Fourche resident, turns 100 years old on April 16, 2023. Photo courtesy of Dalton McMahon

BELLE FOURCHE — In honor of her 100th birthday, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed April 16, 2023 as Rosemary L. McMahon Day.

McMahon was born in Niles, Michigan. After graduating high school, she worked at a bank for a short time until a coworker told her about Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES).

