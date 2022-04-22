Hansen takes command of 109th Regional Support Group

RAPID CITY — Col. Wyatt Hansen, of Spearfish, took command of the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 109th Regional Support Group during a change of command ceremony on Camp Rapid, April 2.
Hansen assumed command from Col. Steven Siemonsma, of Rapid City, who commanded the RSG since October 2021. The 109th RSG provides command and control for the 881st Troop Command, 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Medical Command and Training Center which are comprised of 16 units totaling more than 1,100 soldiers in nine communities throughout South Dakota.
The 109th RSG assists assigned units in meeting training, administrative, and logistical requirements to maintain the units’ readiness in support of state and federal missions.
“Even though it it’s only been a short time, I feel like we’ve gotten a lot accomplished,” said Siemonsma. “This is a fantastic unit. We’ve got a lot of fantastic down trace units and I look forward to watching from my next position, all of the outstanding things all the units will do.”
Hansen has served full-time in the Guard for more than 22 years. During his time, he has held the position of commander of the 842nd Engineer Company during their deployment to Iraq. He also deployed to Afghanistan with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and was the Officer Candidate School battalion commander for the 1-196th Regiment.
“In this moment, I take this job as your incoming commander very, very seriously. It is one of the honors of my life,” said Hansen. “This team, I couldn’t be more proud of it.”
Hansen started his military career in August 1987. He enlisted in the U.S. Army as a rocket artilleryman and served with the 24th Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Ga. After completing his first term of service, Hansen reenlisted in the SDARNG’s 109th Engineer Battalion. With nine years of enlisted service under his belt, he completed Officer Candidate School at Fort Meade, S.D., and commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1996.
He has held many positions during his time in the Guard: Construction and Facilities Management Office plans and programs officer, logistics management officer, force protection officer, State Partnership Program officer, administrative officer for the 196th Regiment, state G1 deputy personnel officer, and currently serves as the state G1 director of personnel.
Hansen holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Black Hills State University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
Hansen lives in Spearfish with his wife, Holly, and they have four children: Zach, Eli, Reese and Cole.
