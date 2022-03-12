Hank Williams, Jr. and Shinedown to rock Deadwood this summer

DEADWOOD — Get all those rowdy friends together and prepare for a super shiny summer of music in Deadwood, as Friday, Oswald Entertainment Group, which stages the Deadwood Live! Summer Concert Series in Outlaw Square, announced Hank Williams, Jr. and Shinedown as two of the acts set to rock Deadwood this summer.
“This year’s talent includes a handful of arena and stadium superstars,” said Marc Oswald. “That would not have been possible if last year didn’t go so well. Special venues attract a following in the talent world, just like they do in the fan world. Outlaw Square is a one-of-a-kind special place for these artists to play, who normally play in 15,000 to 20,000 seaters or bigger. I’m just really excited that they wanted to make Deadwood a stop on their 2022 tour routing.”
Oswald went on to say that having these acts perform in a more intimate setting, such as Outlaw Square, is highly unusual and a unique opportunity for those attending their upcoming performances in Deadwood.
This summer marks the second edition of the open-air concert series, which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The ticketed events will attract as many as 3,500 concert-goers per performance.
That said, Deadwood Live! 2022 Open-Air Music Series kicks off May 27, with performances by Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Stone Cherry.
On May 28 legendary country singer, and five-time country music entertainer of the year, Hank Williams Jr. tells the crowd how a country boy can survive.
May 29, concert-goers will enjoy a triple bill, with performances by Everclear, Sister Hazel, and Deep Blue Something.
July 3, singer-songwriter Chris Young will fill downtown Deadwood with the award-winning music that made him a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.
July 8-9, American rockers Shinedown will hit the Deadwood stage. The band, from Jacksonville, Fla., has 17 tracks that have hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
Friday, Sept. 2 Gary Allan returns to Outlaw Square for the 2022 season finale.
So how did Oswald convince Hank Williams, Jr. to stop over in Deadwood?
“I started working with Hank Jr. in 1982,” Oswald said. “Right when he hit. I’ve been promoting Hank William, Jr. dates, literally, for 40 years, as of this year, off and on. I’ve produced him for TV specials – there’s a special relationship there. A lot of these kind of bookings really do require, in addition to having the right venue, there’s typically a special relationship, a bond that’s been created over time. I think Hank is a really, really avid western historian. He knows a lot about the history of the Wild West and he loves American history, so I think that probably played into it. It’s a combination of the venue being special, the 40-year relationship with the artist that I have, and the fact that the town itself is so special. All that kind of has to come together for something to happen.”
As for Shinedown?
“That’s doing the impossible,” Oswald said. “Chris Young, is by far, as far as contemporary country, he’s one of the biggest touring acts out there. The rock packages are just great, too.”
New and different for this year are Main Street closure in some cases, seated and standing concert configurations, and new and nicer seating for the seated shows, with the purchase of new chairs.
“For the bigger shows, we’re shutting Main Street down in front of the Franklin a to add to the capacity,” Oswald said. “The other major difference is roughly half the shows are going to be without seats, because certain kinds of shows prefer to not have the audience seated. So, seated shows and standing shows.”
Oswald said the entry system has also been improved to alleviate long waits for concert-goers.
“We would also like anyone who would like to, to go to the Deadwood Live social media and make suggestions, because we look at those.” Oswald said.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth Jr. greeted this year’s line-up with enthusiasm.
“We are excited for this year’s line-up of performers,” Ruth said. “Deadwood Live has raised the caliber of entertainment once again, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to see world class performances in an intimate venue. Everyone is sure to have the memorable experiences for which Deadwood is known.”
Season ticket sales will open to previous season ticket holders 10 a.m. March 16, and to new season ticket buyers 10 a.m. March 23. General single-show ticket sales will start at 10 a.m. March 30.
A portion of proceeds from the performances will benefit regional charities. Last year’s inaugural concert series assisted a variety of organizations in western South Dakota, including the Twin City Animal Shelter, Feeding Deadwood, the VFW Auxiliary, Northern Hills Alliance for Children, Boys & Girls Club, the Oglala Sioux Tribe, and the Deadwood Jam.
More information on ticket sales and performances may be found online at www.deadwoodlive.com.
