Handley sees significant improvements in 2021

LEAD — From new equipment upgrades to new facilities and cosmetic improvements, the Handley Recreation Center has seen some major improvements over the last year.
One of the most notable and visible of those improvements will be the addition of a shower facility. Handley Recreation Center Board President Darla Auld said she hopes for that to be finished before the holidays, but the completion date depends on when the electrician can come finish the space. Auld is optimistic that it will be done before the new year.
In addition to the showers, the Handley board has put great effort into improving its weight room facilities, and its two studio rooms. Over the last two years the board has purchased $20,000 in new equipment for the weight room, with plans to keep adding even more as they consider a squat machine. Additionally, Studio 1 has been fully converted into a racquetball, pickleball, and walleyball court, with all of the equipment families need to play in the nearby lockers.
In Studio 2, the walls give a more colorful feel to the new space that includes all new boxing equipment and a dance area. The space is also equipped with hand weights, bands and other equipment that allows patrons to exercise in a more private space. A television and Wi-Fi are also available in the room.
“My laptop hooks into the TV,” said Handley Recreation Center Director Murphy Churchill, as she described how she used the television to work out. “My sister is a personal trainer, so she popped right up on the TV screen.”
In addition to the facelift and new equipment in the rooms, Coeur-Wharf Resources recently awarded the Handley Center with a $2,500 grant that will be used to purchase a new camera system. The Handley Center will have four cameras set up throughout the facility, with the option to have more. The cameras can be viewed remotely, so Handley staff and board members can check on the facility at any time.
“I can view it on my phone and see the whole room from my phone at any time,” Auld said.
“That really helps with safety concerns and makes me feel better about the kids being here,” Churchill said. “We meet everyone that comes through the door, but this is just more comfort for patrons, parents, us and everyone.”
An ADA accessible ramp and drainage improvements in the Handley Center parking lot are also nearly complete. Last August, Krishna Management, which is renovating the former Golden Hills Inn into a Hampton Inn, proposed working with the Handley Center and the city to improve access to the Boys and Girls Club, after it became apparent that the company would need to raise the parking lot to fix drainage issues. The plan includes raising the Handley Center parking lot, installing an ADA compliant ramp, and fixing the steps at the Boys and Girls Club entrance. Auld said she expects that work on the Handley Center side to be completed in the next few weeks, depending on supply issues. Rangel Construction, the company that is renovating the hotel and fixing the Handley ramp, has been great to work with, Auld said.
“Supply issues have been hard for everybody and they’re really good about communicating with us and telling us what they’re doing,” she said.
In addition to providing space for the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, the Handley Center also works with five different youth organizations to provide gym space and support for other needs. The Digger Gym Ratz plans to use the Handley gym in January for four weeks for its boys basketball program. The 4-H Archery program starts in February, and participants will use the Handley Center gym to set up for target practice. Then, in the spring Auld said the Handley provides space for the softball and baseball programs.
Additionally, Churchill said she hopes to institute an open gym program at least twice a week, that will run after the Boys and Girls Club closes at 5:30 p.m. She hopes to get this started before the school holiday break, to give families a place to come together out of the house and the weather.
“I think it’s a great idea to do some open gym over the holidays,” Auld said. “It’s just to get out of the house and come out with your family and play basketball.”
Fundraising this year went well for the Handley as well, as the organization raised $11,164 with summer programming such as Lead Live, the Fourth of July drink sales, the Renaissance Faire, and skate night. Auld reported that each skate night, which started Nov. 5 and will be held each Friday until Dec. 17, usually brings in about $200 in admissions and concessions.
The Handley Center currently has 185 active members, with about 50 regulars who use the gym and weight room spaces.
