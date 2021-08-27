Handley renovations would create community space for all

LEAD — Renovations to the Handley Center would make the building more accessible for a wide variety of programming and services, as well as optimize the available space.
Handley Center Board President Darla Auld said the organization has had the renovation plans since 2019, with the intention to start a fundraising and grant writing campaign to pay for the project. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down and put a temporary hold on the ambitious renovation. But now, in 2021, Auld said the board is actively working toward raising money to improve the community space that is already heavily used.
The renovations include dedicated classroom space for the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, as well as some other classroom space for a possible daycare center or other programs. It will also include a full kitchen area, a concession stand, a dedicated space to store skates and other equipment, a conference room, office space, and more. Plans, drawn up by Architecture, Inc. of Rapid City, call for the entire main floor to be demolished and re-built to fit the needs of the Handley Center.
“There is no structural reason not to change the entire space to suit our current needs,” Auld said. “The new kitchen, concession area and our office and a classroom will be where the locker rooms were. There will be dedicated space for the skate program and a pantry in that area. Where the skates sit now would be a conference room or classroom for things like Community or Adult Ed. The new hallway will run straight across in front of where the old bathrooms and showers are now and out where the reception desk is. The Boys and Girls Club will have dedicated classroom space on the southwest side and the kitchen and common area will be shared by BGC and Handley Center groups. Usage of common areas will be adjustable based on the time of day. The Boys and Girls Club is in there for specific times, and we know what that’s going to be. Their program is primarily after school, and this gives us an opportunity to run other programming during the first part of the day and evenings, as well as weekends, for other age groups and events. We have planned this so we can host different programs or multiple programs at the same time.”
When the plans were made in 2019, Auld said the estimated cost for construction was about $1.3 million, a cost which, she said, could have gone up by 20% by now with the high cost of materials. But even with the increase, the price is still less expensive than the actual value of the 30-year old, multi-story building.
“The cool thing about it is the gym area is already done,” Auld said, referencing the all-purpose floor and large gym that hosts skate night, the Mile High Basketball Tournament, parties, Boys and Girls Club gym and game time, and more. “A new building of this size would be quite a bit more, rather than just renovating what you have. We have a pretty good idea of programming in the community. We know for our other groups that we are sponsors for, how much they use and what they need as far as building space.”
Some examples, Auld said, include a baseball and softball batting cage, soccer practices, youth football, the basketball recreation program, and more.
“The floor plan that we have come up with is a way that we can facilitate different needs for different small clubs in that one space,” she said.
Currently, Auld said she is researching and writing grants to help pay for the project. Fundraising for the Handley is ongoing with skate nights and special events like Lead Live. The board is confident that with some hard work and continued dedication to the community, the dream to build the facility into one that all ages can enjoy will become a reality.
“It is quite a chunk of money, but I know there is money out there,” Auld said. “We just need to find it. It’s still going to be way cheaper for us at this point in our community, than building something new. With the generous funding we receive from the city of Lead, grants, and our own efforts, we raise enough to keep operations where they are right now with part time staff and paying the utilities and doing minor repairs and improvements to the building. This renovation is a lot more money, but it will create big opportunities for the community as a whole. It needs to be a community-wide, hands on affair. This is for the community.”
