Handley Recreation Center receives anonymous $10K donation

LEAD — The Handley Recreation Center received notification Jan. 19 that they would receive a donation in the amount of $10,000 from an anonymous donor. The donor is a former educator and coach and believes in the power of community and the education for young children.
This donor has a huge heart for the community and hopes that this donation will encourage others to step up and help get this project completed for the Lead-Deadwood youth.
The Handley Center has a goal of $2.6 million for the full renovations that would include additional classroom space, a commercial kitchen for community events and a reliable way to provide meals for the youth attending the afterschool program as well as additional community space. There will also be an addition of a full-day child care program in the facility, with the new construction.
The Handley Center renovations will allow this community center to be seen as a hub providing services to youth and adults alike. This center will be a gathering place to create community connection, provide a safe haven for children, and continue our dedication to overall health and wellness in the community.
