LEAD — The Handley Recreation Center is well on its way toward raising the $1.2 million it needs to renovate its space to be able to host even more youth and community activities.
On Thursday, Lead Mayor Ron Everett announced that the city has partnered with the Handley Center to help the board apply for a Community Development Block Grant, which is intended to support activities that help build stronger and more resilient communities. It’s a matching grant, which means that the Handley’s new fundraising goal will be just over $600,000.
Already, members of the Handley Center board joyfully announced that they are well on their way, with $125,000 in donations presented on Thursday. The Coeur-Wharf Sustainability Fund gave $100,000, and three donors, including an anonymous donor, the Sanford Lab and Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, gave $25,000 collectively. Kayla Klein, who is organizing the Handley Center’s capital campaign, said they hope to raise the balance of the matching grant by Spring of 2023.
The donations will help fund renovations at the Handley Center that will make it possible for the center to contract with the Northern Hills Alliance for Children to provide childcare for youth ages 3-5; install a commercial kitchen which the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood can use for preparing meals and the community can use for events; provide much needed office space and meeting space for the community; and to provide additional space for the Boys and Girls Club, which currently serves about 154 children. Much of the renovation cost, Everett said, comes from infrastructure needs such as a budgeted $300,000 HVAC system that must be replaced.
In addition to hosting the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, the Handley Recreation Center lends its nonprofit status and acts as fiscal agent for Lead-Deadwood Youth Football, the Mile High Community Garden, Lead-Deadwood Baseball Association, SteamWerks, and the Little Diggers Gym Ratz, which provides girls and boys basketball and girls volleyball programming for elementary grades. Since announcing its capital campaign in 2019, the Handley Center has also had 806 new members sign up to enjoy the full 24-hour weight room facility, walking track, and other amenities.
“The Handley Center has been wonderful for our youngest group, the first and second graders,” said Stephanie Wiegand, president of the Little Digger Gym Ratz. “They are the only gym in the area that has hoops that we are able to lower to different levels, so they can work on their skills properly. Continual updates to the Handley will continue to advance our program quality and the ability to have sports events in the future.”
Amber Galbraith, president of Northern Hills Alliance for Children, said the organization is looking forward to partnering with the Handley Center to offer childcare options for 15 to 20 youth in Lead. The Northern Hills Alliance for Children operates First Step Childcare Center in Deadwood, which is the only state certified care facility in Lead or Deadwood.
“We see the continued growth within our communities,” she said. “It’s great to have growth, but we also need a place for our people to be and our kids to have a safe place to go. Everybody who moves to town, that’s usually the first thing they ask is what kind of centers do you have. It’s a definite need, and I hope everyone continues to see that.”
Zoe Frauen, of Lead, who was chosen as the 2014 Boys and Girls Club South Dakota Youth of the Year, spoke about the impact the program had on her life. Frauen, whose family was homeless for a time, said the Boys and Girls Club program provided a safe place for her to grow and thrive. Today she is a student at Black Hills State University, pursuing a degree in communications.
“The Boys and Girls Club was the foundation of my developing years,” she said. “It is one of the greatest things that could have happened to the community of Lead-Deadwood because kids now have the resource for many things that Lead-Deadwood is lacking. My freshman year, my parents split up. My mom, brother and I experienced homelessness. We lived in a hotel room for over a month. This experience opened my eyes. I then started to notice that my peers may be experiencing similar things such as homelessness and food insecurity. I realized that if kids in my small community were experiencing this, then imagine this on a greater scale. Through the Youth of the Year program I was able to spread awareness about these issues. I also got the opportunity to meet with my peers from across the nation. I also won a scholarship to help further my education. The Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year program set me up for a successful future.”
In addition to allowing the Handley Center to expand program offerings and partnerships to provide much needed childcare and opportunities in the area, the renovations will help the Handley organization to become more self-sustaining. Part of the renovation includes a concession stand, which will allow the Handley to raise operating funds. Additionally, energy efficient upgrades will decrease average monthly utility rates for the building.
For more information about the Handley Center capital campaign, email Klein at kayla@kleinvg.com.
