LEAD — The Handley Recreation Center is well on its way toward raising the $1.2 million it needs to renovate its space to be able to host even more youth and community activities.

On Thursday, Lead Mayor Ron Everett announced that the city has partnered with the Handley Center to help the board apply for a Community Development Block Grant, which is intended to support activities that help build stronger and more resilient communities. It’s a matching grant, which means that the Handley’s new fundraising goal will be just over $600,000.

