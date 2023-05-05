By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — The Handley Center remains a bustling hub of activity as memberships continue to grow and programs flourish.
Darla Auld, president of the Handley Recreation Center, said the facility is up to 130 members so far. Indoor baseball, softball and archery seasons that use the Handley Center gym are coming to a close as the teams head outside for their regular seasons. This year, Auld said there were 80 baseball players, 69 softball players, and 25 archery participants.
“It can be a scheduling act to get them all in the building,” she said.
The Lead-Deadwood Football Association is another local program that is sponsored by the Handley Center, and their registrations are open and due by mid-July, Auld said. Early registrations submitted by May 15 receive a discounted rate and participants can register at bhyfl.com.
Auld said the Boys and Girls Club continues to be a strong presence at the Handley Center, with between 30-35 kids of all ages attending each day. Additionally, she said the Center’s Friday Skate Nights have grown in popularity. This year they hosted 20 rollerskating events, with an average of 35 kids attending each time. Each event, Auld said, raises about $200 for the Handley Center.
The Handley Center Preschool program is starting to gain momentum again as well, Auld said. Though the last few years have seen low numbers due to the pandemic and some enrollment restrictions, next Fall’s preschool class has 18 registrations already. The preschool programs are held at Lead-Deadwood Middle School. Greg Watson, former director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, has taken a new position as the new program manager at the Handley Center. In that capacity, Watson said he is looking forward to a very busy summer of fun activities. Starting with Lead Live events that will be held the second Tuesday of each month during the summer, Watson said each event will have a different theme. The first Lead Live, scheduled for June 13 will have a Roaring 20s theme, with a jazz band, a New York-style hot dog art, hamburgers, cotton candy, and a presentation celebrating the history of newspapers in Lead.
The second Lead Live event, scheduled for July 11, will be all about Hot Summer Nights, with a focus on Black Hills wildlife, a presentation about the best places to camp, s’mores, a bonfire and a live band
The theme for the third Lead Live event, scheduled for Aug. 15, will be Paha Sapa, with presentations from Native American and Indigenous tribe who will speak about the sacred nature of the Black Hills in their culture.
In addition to Lead Live events, Watson said the Handley Center is partnering with the Deadwood Recreation Center to offer pickup volleyball games. The partnership will allow gym users to alternate between the Deadwood Recreation Center and the Handley Center for opportunities to play volleyball, every Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Watson said he hopes that activity will lead into excitement for the Handley center Mile High Smackdown volleyball tournament, which is scheduled to be held during the Gold Camp Jubilee.
The upstairs gym, Watson said, is also still available to be rented for special events. The gym works well for multiple special events, including birthday parties, family gatherings, conventions or other activities.
Throughout the summer, Watson said his goal is to get the word out about the many activities and facilities the Handley Center offers.
“My goal is to get the word out about the Handley Center and the activities that are going on here, and to help the community understand that we are still up and running,” Watson said. “We’d like to get more memberships in the door and to give people the chance to utilize what we have. For me it’s all about building around the community and letting the community know they have a place for special events, to come work out, or to be involved in the street fair we have and Independence Day activities.”
