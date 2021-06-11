Handley Center plans full schedule of summer fun

LEAD — Handley Center activities are in full swing once again, with a summer full of fun planned.
Darla Auld, president of the Handley Center board, said the Handley Center will once again host Lead Live events that will be held the third Tuesday of the month in June, July, and August. The first event will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday at Manuel Brothers Park. It will feature music by Camp Comfort, a beer tent, a bounce house, games, and free vendor space. To apply for vendor space, visit the Handley Center Facebook page.
In addition to Lead Live, the Handley is also hosting skate nights every Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., throughout the summer. The Wednesday night skating is replacing the former Friday event during the summer, to accommodate families who may be traveling or participating in summer activities for the weekend.
“I’m as excited as the kids are,” Auld said about the summer activities. “It’s so much fun. It’s just a break from their routine and it’s something set up just for the kids and families. It’s something fun to do on a hot summer night. Just have snacks, listen to the music and play with your friends.”
Plans are also in full swing for Lead’s Mile High Basketball Tournament, which is always one of the Handley Center’s biggest fundraisers. Held every year in March, Auld said the event usually draws about 3,000 people into Lead for a weekend of basketball.
Ongoing activities at the Handley Center include a 24-hour access gym with a state-of-the-art weight room. Currently there are about 128 members who use the facility.
The Boys & Girls Club also uses the Handley Center facility, which hosts about 45 kids for a summer program. Auld said the Handley Center board appreciates having the Boys & Girls Club and does not charge the organization for using the facility.
“It’s a community service,” Auld said of the decision to not charge the Boys & Girls Club. “They provide programming for youth that our funding just wouldn’t cover,” Auld said.
In addition to organized activities and the facility itself, Auld said the Handley Center also lends its non-profit status as a sponsor for several youth groups, baseball, softball, and football clubs, as well as the STEAM Works Science Club. The Mile High Community Garden, located at the top of Mill Street, is also sponsored by the Handley Center. For more information about the Handley Center or any of its events, visit the Handley Center Facebook page, or call 580-5535.
