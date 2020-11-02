Handguns and rifles stolen from Sturgis Guns

STURGIS — Burglars got away with an undisclosed number of firearms from Sturgis Guns in the early morning hours Sunday.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said the alarm at the store at 1861 Lazelle St. in Sturgis sounded sometime between 2-2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Gun store owner Tammy Bohn said someone smashed the glass front door and a display case. Rifles and handguns were stolen.
VanDewater said his department is working to verify inventory, and would only say that multiple pistols and rifles were taken.
Bohn said she was thankful that VanDewater, his officers and officers with the highway patrol were on site within minutes of the alarm notification.
VanDewater said there are no suspects at this time, and the incident remains under investigation. He encourages anyone with information to contact the Sturgis Police department at (605) 347-2573.
