BUTTE COUNTY— As the day of the general election nears, Butte County Auditor Annie Capp has made a decision about hand count voting.
Looking at other counties’ voting processes, and talking to other auditors, Capp found that Tripp and Todd counties are conducting an official hand count, with the commission of each county voting 5-0. Capp said they are the only counties in South Dakota doing an official hand count.
Fall River’s county commission, on a 3-2 vote, decided to conduct what Capp referred to as a “post-election audit” hand count.
“(Fall River) is taking two precincts in their county and counting like three races in each of those precincts.” Capp said. “So, they’re not counting the whole ballot for the whole precinct.”
The Butte County commissioners never made an official decision on whether or not to conduct a hand count, instead letting Capp decide what’s best for the county.
Butte County Commission Chairman Kim Richards said that it’s the commission’s job to trust Capp and let her make the decision.
“We support her decision.” Richards said.
Yesterday, Capp conducted training for volunteer poll workers, asking if anyone would want to volunteer to stay and conduct the hand count.
It’s not yet known how many poll workers volunteered to stay, but Capp said that the number of volunteers determines how they’ll conduct the hand count.
If she doesn’t get any volunteers who want to stay, she won’t do a hand count. With 57 poll workers, Capp believes she will have at least one precinct of volunteers who will choose to stay.
In accordance with the law, each precinct will have to have volunteers from different parties to conduct the hand count.
Similar to Fall River County, Capp plans to have her volunteers count a few races, instead of the whole ballot in their precinct. However, if the precinct has a small number of registered voters, Capp said she could have her volunteers count all races.
“This is just a check against the machine. The hand count is not our official count. The tabulator is our official count.” Capp said.
Capp also discussed the guidelines of poll watchers.
“There’s very few limits as to who can be a poll watcher, but they’re supposed to identify themselves.” Capp said.
Butte County has created nametags to make sure official poll watchers are easily identifiable.
Capp expects there to be unofficial poll watchers at the polls, or observers, but said she doesn’t think there will be any unruly behavior.
“There could be; I don’t think there will be,” Capp said about unruly observers. “The people in Butte County are respectful, and they might not agree with everything, but I don’t think that they’re going to be unruly.”
Capp said she thinks larger counties might have more of a problem with that aspect than Butte County.
“I just don’t think we’re going to have any craziness, but we do have security available for every poll location.” Capp said.
At the commission meeting on Tuesday, Capp said that they had an official absentee ballot count of 643. Yesterday morning, it was at 685, which is 10% of registered voters in Butte County.
Capp said that voter turnout is looking good so far.
“I think we’re going to have a higher voter turnout.” Capp said. “I gave (the commission) that estimate of 68% just based on previous general elections. I think we’re going to do more like 75%, just based on what’s on the ballot.”
The official Election Day is Nov. 8. Provisional ballots will be counted the next day, and canvas of the vote will take place on Nov. 10.
