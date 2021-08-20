Hamsters USA raise $70,000 for Meals on Wheels and Motorcycle Museum

SPEARFISH — The Hamsters USA motorcycle group consists of hundreds of members from across the country, but for at least one week out of the year, they all call Spearfish home.
“Even though we have 25 active Hamsters here in the Black Hills, all Hamsters recognize Spearfish as our home away from home for the Rally,” said Keith Terry, a spokesman for the local Hamsters USA group.
Each year during the Rally, the Hamsters hold their annual private induction dinner at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Spearfish, where a lucky few get their yellow shirts, and become full-fledged members of the organization. At the same time, they hold a silent auction with items donated from Hamsters across the nation, some hand made.
“And then the very Hamsters that produce the stuff, turn around and buy it back,” Terry said.
The money raised at the silent auction is then donated to LifeScape, which provides physical therapy and psychological services for children and adults across the state with facilities in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
This year, the auction raised approximately $536,000 for the organization in under two hours. All proceeds stay in the Black Hills area.
“On top of that, at the end of the show, we had other items. Dave Perowitz did a live auction, and we raised $42,000 more for the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame,” Terry said.
In addition to their induction dinner fundraiser, Bikers Against Bullies have also started a “Meet the Masters” fundraiser, which includes a ride ending at Cadillac Jack’s in Deadwood for a luncheon and live auction with founding members Dave Perowitz and Donnie Smith. This is the second Meet the Master event run by Bikers Against Bullies in Sturgis.
“Its for anybody who comes to the Rally that wants to meet legends in the motorcycle industry, they can come and talk to them personally,” Terry explained.
This year, the group added Rick Fairless to the “Masters” roster, which made the event an even bigger affair, raising approximately $27,000.
“We generated that money in about 20 minutes,” Terry said. “When you get all that many Hamsters together this is what happens.”
After discovering that the Spearfish Meals on Wheels program operates with a shoestring budget, Terry said Ed Kerr, another founding member of the group, put it to them to spread the wealth.
“Here’s a Hamster from Pennsylvania (Kerr), who felt that we should do something for Meals on Wheels in Spearfish,” Terry said. “They have an annual budget of, like, $8,000, we couldn’t believe that that’s the overall budget for the Meals on Wheels so we felt that we should do a little more for that.”
Bikers Against Bullies, with Kerr, decided to donate $14,000 to Meals on Wheels with the remaining $13,000 going to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.
“We don’t want to overlook the local community where maybe we can help when others can’t,” Terry said.
Although it can be chaotic and inconvenient at times, Terry said when the motorcycle community converges on the Black Hills each year for the Rally, the local community should reap the benefits.
“The motorcycle community is unlike any other industry there is,” he said. “People are here to have fun; people are here to see their brothers that they only see once a year; they’re here to help out into the community; they’re here to spend as much money as they can and enjoy the Black Hills, and then they go back to their normal life and can’t wait until next year.”
