Hamsters USA raise $467,050 for kids with disabilities served by LifeScape in Rapid City

Hamsters USA raised more than $467,000 Monday for LifeScape in Rapid City at the group’s annual banquet in Spearfish. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — Hamsters USA, the international motorcycle group who’ve adopted the Black Hills as their second home, gathered this in Spearfish Monday and raised $467,050 for kids with disabilities served by LifeScape in Rapid City.

Funds were raised through a silent auction, a separate event — Arizona Bike Week — and a “cash call” made by two veteran Hamster members. In addition, special guest Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden raised $3500 through a live auction of a branding iron he had forged and donated. 

